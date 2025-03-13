41 Workout Sets For Spring That’ll Make Hitting The Gym Much Easier

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
If you exercise , you know the clothes you wear when you work out can directly impact your performance, movement, and motivation. Research shows that the fit and style of your workout clothes can enhance your performance and motivate you to show up more consistently — resulting in a more active lifestyle.
Feeling good during a workout is important — so avoid those too-tight sports bras and those leggings you constantly need to adjust between squats. Instead, choose moisture-wicking, breathable fabrics that will keep you cool, and pieces that come in the colors you feel confident wearing.
Your workout clothes deserve a much needed glow-up. Whether you’re into pilates, yoga, cardio, strength training, running outdoors, attending cycling classes, or going on daily hot girl walks, you need workout sets you feel cute and comfortable in at all times. If you’re looking for the perfect workout set to add to your collection, here are 41 of them that work for whatever form of exercise you’re into.
Set Active Sculptflex Power Racer Bra ($54)
Set Active is known for having the cutest, most comfortable workout sets. Made with their exclusive high-compression Sculptflex fabric, this set is perfect for HIIT and cardio workouts. Pair this racer bra with matching Power Shorts ($59) or Power High-Rise Leggings ($72).
Set Active Sportbody Sporty Dip Bra ($60)
Amazing for heated workouts and strength training, this comfortable sports bra comes in black, grey, beige, and bright purple. Pair it with the Sporty Shorts 1.0 ($48) for the full look.
Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra ($68)
If you’re into high-intensity workouts, pilates, and yoga, consider this sports bra. It comes with adjustable crisscross straps and features Alo’s signature airlift performance fabric and a charming scoopneck style. Match it with the 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging ($128).
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging ($108)
Available in bright green, red, black, and white, Alo’s airbrush leggings have medium compression, are made with moisture-wicking and odor-resistant material, and skip the side seams for optimal comfort throughout your workout. Consider pairing them with the Airbrush Real Bra Tank ($78), which has a flattering V-style neck — and can also be worn outside of the gym.
Ingia V-Neck Long Sleeve Cross Wrap Top ($26)
I found the cutest top for your weekly pilates classes. It features a wrap design with a back tie, a flattering neckline, and soft rib fabric. You can also wear it to yoga classes and daily activities. Pair it with a sports bra underneath and a pair of High-Waisted Lounge Yoga Leggings ($30).
Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings ($54)
Featuring a seamless design, sweat-wicking tech that helps you stay cool, a ribbed waistband, and body-contouring shading, these leggings are ideal for lifting weights at the gym. Pair them with the Vital Seamless Sports Bra ($38) for a cute and comfortable gym fit.
Gymshark Everyday Seamless Sports Bra ($26)
Another great option from Gymshark is this sports bra. It comes in black, burgundy brown, navy, and white, and features a very lightweight and seamless material. Pair it with the Everyday Seamless Leggings ($38) and you have the perfect set for running, cycling, and light workout days.
Uniqlo Ultra Stretch AIRism Shorts ($30)
These soft shorts from Uniqlo are designed with ultra-stretch fabric, a mid-rise waistband, and best of all — a concealed pocket. They’re available in black, brown, and navy, and you can make it a set with the Ultra Stretch AIRism Cropped T-Shirt ($20).
Monday Body Zion Bra ($66)
With a square neckline and a structured underbust for support, this sports bra is great for hikes, yoga, pilates, and any low-to-medium-impact activities. Pair it with the Acadia Legging 27’’ ($87) — both come in curve-enchancing fabric.
DFYNE Impact Sports Bra ($43)
Another great option with endless color options is this halter neck sports bra. It’s made from high-stretch and durable fabric, and has medium support. Wear it with the matching Impact Leggings ($59) for the full look.
CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Square Neck Longline Sports Bra ($32)
Made with buttery soft fabric, this square neck sports top comes in over 31 shades to choose from and a built-in bra. You can pair it with the matching Butterluxe High Waist Wide Leg Pants With Pockets ($38) for your weekly yoga classes, or simply wear it while lounging or traveling.
Adidas Powerimpact Bra For Training ($36)
If you love wearing soft pastel colors, consider this cute sports bra that comes in light pink and purple. It’s made with mesh fabric, which adds breathability during intense workouts. It’s also made with at least 70% recycled materials and has removable padding. Pair it with the matching All Me 7/8 Leggings ($36) or All Me 5-Inch Short Leggings ($50).
OBEEII Workout Outfit ($30)
This is a super cute and affordable option that you can wear to the gym, weekly workout classes, and on hot girl walks. Featuring a crop top, sports bra, and matching shorts for only $30, this set features ultra-stretchy fabric that’ll provide a comfortable fit.
Adanola Flared Yoga Pant ($77)
Flared pants work wonders for slow movement workouts because they’ll give you the freedom you might not have with regular leggings. This pair has smoothing and sculpting properties, and there’s an adorable Ultimate Triangle Cross Back Bra ($49) to go with it.
Pavoi Active Two Ways Twist Sports Bra ($20)
This sports bra option is both affordable and versatile. It has a reversible design, which basically means you’re getting two sports bras for the price of one. It also features a secure interior band and soft fabric for daily exercise. Pair it with the matching Buttery Soft Workout Leggings ($30) for everyday activities and low-impact workouts.
SUUKSESS 2 Piece Workout Set ($29)
Another super affordable workout set is this halter top and biker shorts combo. Both pieces are made of soft and stretchy fabric, available in black, blue, dark grey, and green. The halter top is supportive and comes with removable pads. The shorts are lifting and great for cycling classes.
Colorfulkoala Dreamlux High Waisted Workout Leggings ($29)
This pair of body-hugging leggings is perfect for leg day. They’re high-waisted, don’t roll down while you’re moving, and are known for their amazing quality even after a few washes. Get ready to live in these leggings, and pick up the matching Dreamlux Y Back Sports Bra ($28) while you’re at it.
Ingia Scoop Neck Tank Top ($28)
This tank top is great for yoga and pilates classes. It features a low-scoop neckline, a fitted silhouette, and breathable fabric. Pair it with the matching Biker Shorts ($28) to get the full look.
Ingia Square Neck Long Sleeve Crop Top ($28)
Long-sleeved tops are ideal for transitioning between chilly winter days and the warmth of spring. This option is suitable for pretty much any exercise, and can be paired with the cutest Flared Leggings ($32).
ENERBLOOM Workout Leggings With Pockets ($17)
Let’s be real: We all want pockets in our workout leggings. I found the perfect pair that’s made of high-quality fabric, and comes with deep side pockets to store your phone in. Wear it with the cutest Workout Crop Top ($19) for a practical gym fit.
White Fox Boutique I’ll Prove It Sports Crop ($45)
How gorgeous is this pastel yellow sports bra? It features thick, stretchy straps and custom patch detailing. Complete the look with matching Go Getter High Waisted Leggings ($42) or Keep Up High Waisted Shorts ($45).
Free People Happiness Runs Run Bundle ($68)
Another amazing workout set is this option from Free People. Featuring a sleek ribbed top and shorts, this set is perfect for outdoor activities like running, cycling, and tennis.
Free People Tempo Resolution Set ($98)
This is another customer-favorite workout set. It comes with a romper that has a cutout detail on the back, and a sleeveless tank top to go over it. This set is cute and versatile — consider wearing it for pilates, yoga, weightlifting, cycling, or even a dance class.
Strut This Rocky Sports Bra ($70)
This unique sports bra comes in a knit fabric featuring the cutest pattern and spaghetti straps. It offers light support, so it’s great for low-impact workouts like walks. Wear it with the Sparrow Short ($70), which has the perfect slim-stretch fit.
Strut This Gemma Contrast Stripe Ankle Legging ($99)
These leggings are so sporty chic. They’re perfect for any type of workout, as well as simply running errands. They’re designed with a compressive performance knit fabric, have a wide, high-rise waistband, and feature a fun stripe design. Match it with the Jolie Sports Bra ($73) and a cute headband for the full sporty look.
Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Classic-Fit Split Short ($78)
Lululemon has the best colors when it comes to workout sets. These shorts come in bright blue, mint, navy, white, pink, black, and bright and dark red. If you’re a runner or walker, grab these shorts and the Align Tank Top ($68) for a look that’s both cute and functional.
Paragon Reluna Original Sculptseam Short ($58)
Looking for a sustainable workout set? Try these shorts that are made of 81% recycled PET, and were designed to be squat-proof. Pair them with the RecStretch Radiate Bra ($40) to get the full look.
Paragon RecStretch Original Sculptseam Plus Essential Flare Legging ($68)
Featuring a hidden scrunch that’s amazing for contouring, these flare leggings also have a waistband that doesn’t roll down when you’re moving. This pair is perfect for high-impact workouts like heavy weightlifting and running. Wear them with the RecStretch Radiate Bra ($40) for the cutest look.
Oh Polly Soft Active Contrast-Trim Sports Bra ($40)
This sports bra has everything you need: a bust seam that creates a sculpted and lifted look, soft fabric with moisture-wicking properties, and an elastic underbust for comfort and support. Wear it with the Crossover Mini Shorts ($40) and a Hooded Zip Up Jacket ($65).
Oh Polly Soft Active V-Neck Tank Top ($55)
Available in the classiest shades, this V-neck tank top will be your best friend when working out. It’s made with the softest and stretchiest fabric, has a built-in bra, and features the perfect length that isn’t too cropped. Get it with the Soft Active Crossover Flared Trousers ($70).
Old Navy Light Support StudioSmooth Longline Sports Bra ($20)
Personally, I think Old Navy has the most underrated workout sets of all time. They’re super affordable and come in the cutest colors. Combine this adorable sports bra with the High-Waisted StudioSmooth Leggings ($28) for a perfect workout set for pilates, yoga, or even just lounging.
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Crinkle Run Shorts ($15)
Another amazing pair of shorts for running is this extra high-waisted pair from Old Navy. It comes in six colors and two fun patterns, and it features an elastic waistband and mesh-lined front pockets. Wear them with the Light Support StudioSmooth Sports Bra ($20).
Aritzia Golden Butter New Cheeky High-Rise Legging ($78)
These Artzia workout leggings are getting all the praise on TikTok for their softness and durability. Pair them with the Butter Gold Tight Bra Top ($38) for the most comfortable wear.
Cotton On Seamless Pocket Shortie Short ($5)
These super affordable shorts are available in the most vibrant colors. They’re designed with seamless rib fabric that stretches and moves with you, and provides a smooth and comfortable fit. Pair them with the Seamless Ringer Tank (which is only $5!!) for a great pilates or yoga outfit.
Cotton On Ultra Soft Side Pocket Full Length Tight ($50)
Another great piece from Cotton On is this ultra-soft, full-length pair of leggings that come with a practical side pocket. Wear them with the 365 Keyhole Crop ($30) for the ultimate gym or cycling outfit.
WM Fashion Racer Back Sports Bra & Mesh Leggings Set ($65)
If you don’t want to buy two separate pieces to create your ideal workout set, look no further. This bundle comes with a racerback sports bra and mesh leggings — available in black, blue, dark grey, and bright red.
Under Armour Infinity 2.0 Low Sports Bra ($35)
Under Armour is underrated when it comes to affordable, cute workout sets. This sports bra comes with ultra-light hollow foam padding and mesh back panels for extra breathability. Pair it with their Tech Leggings ($50) that provide an ultra-tight fit.
Under Armour Play Up 3.0 Shorts ($26)
Under Armour also has the best running shorts in bright colors. If you’re on the lookout for the perfect pair, try these fast-drying shorts that have comfortable side pockets. Get them with the Crossback Low Sports Bra ($35), which delivers extra support.
Under Armour Fly By Shorts ($23)
This option is also amazing for running. These shorts have a loose fit, pockets, and an adjustable waistband — not to mention they come in the cutest spring colors like pink, orange, and blue. Match them with the Cross-Back Mid Bra ($31), available in 15 different colors.
Athleta Transcend High Rise 5 Short ($30)
These high-rise shorts feature light-feel fabric and a hidden key/card pocket in the waistband. You can match them with the Transcend Crop Tank ($49) for a flawless yoga fit.
H&M Sports Leggings With SoftMove ($35)
Last but not least, H&M has been killing the activewear game lately. These leggings feature moisture-wicking and quick-drying material, a slim fit, and are made of 76% recycled polyester. Wear them with the Medium-Support Sports Bra ($18) for the perfect cardio workout set.