41 Workout Sets For Spring That’ll Make Hitting The Gym Much Easier

If you exercise , you know the clothes you wear when you work out can directly impact your performance, movement, and motivation. Research shows that the fit and style of your workout clothes can enhance your performance and motivate you to show up more consistently — resulting in a more active lifestyle.

Feeling good during a workout is important — so avoid those too-tight sports bras and those leggings you constantly need to adjust between squats. Instead, choose moisture-wicking, breathable fabrics that will keep you cool, and pieces that come in the colors you feel confident wearing.

Your workout clothes deserve a much needed glow-up. Whether you’re into pilates, yoga, cardio, strength training, running outdoors, attending cycling classes, or going on daily hot girl walks, you need workout sets you feel cute and comfortable in at all times. If you’re looking for the perfect workout set to add to your collection, here are 41 of them that work for whatever form of exercise you’re into.

Alo Yoga Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging ($108) Available in bright green, red, black, and white, Alo’s airbrush leggings have medium compression, are made with moisture-wicking and odor-resistant material, and skip the side seams for optimal comfort throughout your workout. Consider pairing them with the Airbrush Real Bra Tank ($78), which has a flattering V-style neck — and can also be worn outside of the gym. See On Alo Yoga

Ingia Ingia V-Neck Long Sleeve Cross Wrap Top ($26) I found the cutest top for your weekly pilates classes. It features a wrap design with a back tie, a flattering neckline, and soft rib fabric. You can also wear it to yoga classes and daily activities. Pair it with a sports bra underneath and a pair of High-Waisted Lounge Yoga Leggings ($30). See On Amazon

Gymshark Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings ($54) Featuring a seamless design, sweat-wicking tech that helps you stay cool, a ribbed waistband, and body-contouring shading, these leggings are ideal for lifting weights at the gym. Pair them with the Vital Seamless Sports Bra ($38) for a cute and comfortable gym fit. See On Gymshark

Gymshark Gymshark Everyday Seamless Sports Bra ($26) Another great option from Gymshark is this sports bra. It comes in black, burgundy brown, navy, and white, and features a very lightweight and seamless material. Pair it with the Everyday Seamless Leggings ($38) and you have the perfect set for running, cycling, and light workout days. See On Gymshark

DFYNE DFYNE Impact Sports Bra ($43) Another great option with endless color options is this halter neck sports bra. It’s made from high-stretch and durable fabric, and has medium support. Wear it with the matching Impact Leggings ($59) for the full look. See On DFYNE

OBEEII OBEEII Workout Outfit ($30) This is a super cute and affordable option that you can wear to the gym, weekly workout classes, and on hot girl walks. Featuring a crop top, sports bra, and matching shorts for only $30, this set features ultra-stretchy fabric that’ll provide a comfortable fit. See On Walmart

Adanola Adanola Flared Yoga Pant ($77) Flared pants work wonders for slow movement workouts because they’ll give you the freedom you might not have with regular leggings. This pair has smoothing and sculpting properties, and there’s an adorable Ultimate Triangle Cross Back Bra ($49) to go with it. See On Adanola

Pavoi Active Pavoi Active Two Ways Twist Sports Bra ($20) This sports bra option is both affordable and versatile. It has a reversible design, which basically means you’re getting two sports bras for the price of one. It also features a secure interior band and soft fabric for daily exercise. Pair it with the matching Buttery Soft Workout Leggings ($30) for everyday activities and low-impact workouts. See On Amazon

SUUKSESS SUUKSESS 2 Piece Workout Set ($29) Another super affordable workout set is this halter top and biker shorts combo. Both pieces are made of soft and stretchy fabric, available in black, blue, dark grey, and green. The halter top is supportive and comes with removable pads. The shorts are lifting and great for cycling classes. See On Amazon

Colorfulkoala Colorfulkoala Dreamlux High Waisted Workout Leggings ($29) This pair of body-hugging leggings is perfect for leg day. They’re high-waisted, don’t roll down while you’re moving, and are known for their amazing quality even after a few washes. Get ready to live in these leggings, and pick up the matching Dreamlux Y Back Sports Bra ($28) while you’re at it. See On Amazon

Ingia Ingia Scoop Neck Tank Top ($28) This tank top is great for yoga and pilates classes. It features a low-scoop neckline, a fitted silhouette, and breathable fabric. Pair it with the matching Biker Shorts ($28) to get the full look. See On Amazon

Ingia Ingia Square Neck Long Sleeve Crop Top ($28) Long-sleeved tops are ideal for transitioning between chilly winter days and the warmth of spring. This option is suitable for pretty much any exercise, and can be paired with the cutest Flared Leggings ($32). See On Amazon

ENERBLOOM ENERBLOOM Workout Leggings With Pockets ($17) Let’s be real: We all want pockets in our workout leggings. I found the perfect pair that’s made of high-quality fabric, and comes with deep side pockets to store your phone in. Wear it with the cutest Workout Crop Top ($19) for a practical gym fit. See On Amazon

Free People Free People Happiness Runs Run Bundle ($68) Another amazing workout set is this option from Free People. Featuring a sleek ribbed top and shorts, this set is perfect for outdoor activities like running, cycling, and tennis. See On Free People

Free People Free People Tempo Resolution Set ($98) This is another customer-favorite workout set. It comes with a romper that has a cutout detail on the back, and a sleeveless tank top to go over it. This set is cute and versatile — consider wearing it for pilates, yoga, weightlifting, cycling, or even a dance class. See On Free People

Strut This Strut This Rocky Sports Bra ($70) This unique sports bra comes in a knit fabric featuring the cutest pattern and spaghetti straps. It offers light support, so it’s great for low-impact workouts like walks. Wear it with the Sparrow Short ($70), which has the perfect slim-stretch fit. See On Urban Outfitters

Strut This Strut This Gemma Contrast Stripe Ankle Legging ($99) These leggings are so sporty chic. They’re perfect for any type of workout, as well as simply running errands. They’re designed with a compressive performance knit fabric, have a wide, high-rise waistband, and feature a fun stripe design. Match it with the Jolie Sports Bra ($73) and a cute headband for the full sporty look. See On Urban Outfitters

Paragon Paragon Reluna Original Sculptseam Short ($58) Looking for a sustainable workout set? Try these shorts that are made of 81% recycled PET, and were designed to be squat-proof. Pair them with the RecStretch Radiate Bra ($40) to get the full look. See On Paragon

Paragon Paragon RecStretch Original Sculptseam Plus Essential Flare Legging ($68) Featuring a hidden scrunch that’s amazing for contouring, these flare leggings also have a waistband that doesn’t roll down when you’re moving. This pair is perfect for high-impact workouts like heavy weightlifting and running. Wear them with the RecStretch Radiate Bra ($40) for the cutest look. See On Paragon

Cotton On Cotton On Seamless Pocket Shortie Short ($5) These super affordable shorts are available in the most vibrant colors. They’re designed with seamless rib fabric that stretches and moves with you, and provides a smooth and comfortable fit. Pair them with the Seamless Ringer Tank (which is only $5!!) for a great pilates or yoga outfit. See On Cotton On

WM Fashion WM Fashion Racer Back Sports Bra & Mesh Leggings Set ($65) If you don’t want to buy two separate pieces to create your ideal workout set, look no further. This bundle comes with a racerback sports bra and mesh leggings — available in black, blue, dark grey, and bright red. See On Kohls

Under Armour Under Armour Fly By Shorts ($23) This option is also amazing for running. These shorts have a loose fit, pockets, and an adjustable waistband — not to mention they come in the cutest spring colors like pink, orange, and blue. Match them with the Cross-Back Mid Bra ($31), available in 15 different colors. See On Zappos