The Neuroscience behind Bed-Rotting

Do you ever come home from a long, exhausting day of placement, nodding along and pretending you know what “neurocysticercosis” is? Or maybe you’re leaving campus a day full of back-to-back lectures, where not even two double shots from the Dispensary (aka the campus cafe) could keep eyelids from shutting. As you stumble through your door, with barely enough energy to greet your housemates, the sweet embrace of your bed lures you in. “Just a quick power nap,” you tell yourself – famous last words before an evening of doom scrolling and slow bed rotting sets in.

If this doesn’t sound like you, congratulations! You are officially better than the rest of us. However, if it does, my condolences, and welcome to the club. Let me explain why bed rotting feels so addictive.

Bed rotting is a term coined by the internet for what is essentially exactly what it sounds like – passively staying in bed but not sleeping, and instead watching TikToks and stalking on Instagram. In small doses, experts say it does have its perks, such as helping you decompress from a stressful day. But it can be a slippery slope leading to more serious problems down the line.

Why bed rotting might not be so good

Think of bed rotting as a dopamine cheat code. Our brains are dopamine junkies, and low-effort activities like scrolling and liking funny videos give us instant hits with minimal effort. Who doesn’t love easy prizes? However, these dopamine prizes short-circuit the process, making staying in bed more appealing than other activities that require effort. Over time, your brain begins to crave only this kind of easy, low-level stimulation. The result? A shorter attention span, reduced motivation, and a vicious cycle of chasing instant gratification.

And if that wasn’t enough, bed-rotting also messes with your sleep. When you start using your bed for everything but sleeping, your brain stops associating it with rest. So what does this mean? Falling asleep gets harder, staying asleep gets harder, and those golden eight hours feel more and more out of reach (especially as a medical student).

If you’re still not convinced, research shows prolonged inactivity can disrupt our key neurotransmitters, leading to reduced serotonin and disrupted GABA and glutamate levels. If you’re unsure of why this isn’t ideal, perhaps consider brushing up on your Neuro (CNS) lectures.

How to decompress mindfully

The good news is that there are many ways to break the dreaded bed-rotting cycle and mindfully relax after a stressful day. A few options include: joining a relaxing society such as Book or Art club, taking a walk in nature, doing some yoga, or even trying out a digital detox.

Remember, what might start as a self-care hack can easily turn into bad brain chemistry. The key is to ensure that your downtime restores you, rather than leaving you more drained.