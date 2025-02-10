The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter.

Over the past few weeks, I have been attending cycling classes here at Ohio University’s very own Ping Rec Center. I have one thing to say. Life = Changed.

I have never really been a “work-out girly”. Sure, I’ve gone through phases (who hasn’t?) where I go to the gym for a few weeks, try and eat a little healthier, be more mindful, whatever. But, for one reason or another, it always seems to fall through. Then, last semester, my roommate convinced me to go to my first cycling class with her at Ping. Of course, I didn’t really want to (because I’m lazy), but I agreed and decided to give it a shot.

Life changing.

Unfortunately, she only wanted to go to one or two classes, and I was too scared to go alone at the time. So, my intro to cycling was short lived, but I couldn’t stay away.

I started going again, one Tuesday morning, because I had been wanting to get back to the gym and recalled how much I enjoyed the cycling class I went to in the fall. I got on the website that morning, picked the 12:30 class (luckily there were spots, as my last actual class in Gordy got out at 12:20 so it was perfect timing) and sure enough at 12:30 I was in my bike ready to go.

I was hooked.

I realized that one of the things I hate most about the gym is that I never have a plan. My usual workout “routine” is wander about the facility, do a few sit-ups and ab workouts, walk into the weight room, get too scared to try anything, speedwalk on the treadmill for about 30 minutes and then leave. I never really accomplished anything worth the trip there.

With cycling, I don’t have to worry about a plan. I get a full body workout that someone else has planned for me. And it is fun!

Sure, it sucks that I don’t get to exercise to my own music, but the music they provide is fun and goes with the workout (the playlist is usually filled with Top 40 Hits and 2010’s nostalgia, what’s not to love?). Plus, everyone claps along with the music or yells shoutouts (we always do a fun one to Pitbull’s “Fireball”, where everyone yells the namesake line as we gun into sprints). It is super fun and adds a sense of community while you exercise. Kind of like you aren’t going through the pain all by yourself.

Now let’s talk about results… My main reason for wanting to get back to the gym, as it is for most gym-goers, is to have a hot body. Sue me. And let me just say, after only a little over a week, I am SEEING results. My abs are tighter, my arms and legs are more toned and, overall, I just FEEL better. What they say about those post-workout endorphins are true. I feel energized, alert, and just generally positive (which is not normal for me, let me tell you).

These immensely positive feelings are what hooked me for sure. It’s like a drug. I just keep going back for more, it is the highlight of my week. I just go, cycle through my problems and pain points of the week, and afterward I feel a state of blissful peace and happiness, my head feels all swimmy and my legs and body feel numb (but that might also be from the lack of air and my general out-of-shapeness).

For real, I cannot recommend enough going to a cycling class. Especially because if you’re a student, it is completely free! If you’re too scared to go alone, reach out and I’d be more than happy to find a time to go with you. I promise you though, going alone is not as scary as you might think.

Personally, I go Tuesdays & Thursdays at 12:30pm and Sundays at 4pm, but here’s a link to the schedule if you want to see how a class will fit into your schedule:

https://www.ohio.edu/recreation/fitness/group

Hope to see you at a class!