Cycling: The Benefits And Why You Should Try It Out

I first discovered cycling through Peloton. I am a huge Peloton fan and have always had such a fantastic time hopping on the bike for a great, quick, quality workout that made me feel good. With a busy schedule and lots of pressure and stress, cycling was a nice break away from the chaos, where I could challenge myself and take some self-care and time for myself.

Since coming to college, I have found the group exercise and cycling classes available here. Immediately, I was hooked, as they are free for students, run by students, easy to access, and a great opportunity. There are many different rides to choose from and instructors to try out to see what you may like. You can go with friends and squeeze a class in when you have time, as they have many options.

Of course, like other forms of exercise, it increases your mood and makes you feel good. Some other wellness factors I have found include cardiovascular health, building muscles and strength, and an intense workout will make you sweat. Furthermore, the other non-physical benefits I have found are the connections I have made and an activity that my friends and I can do and talk about. It makes me feel good, allows me to escape, and helps remind me how grateful I should be for the ability to work out and ride.

In a society where wellness and fitness are so pressured, cycling has taught me that exercise is a privilege and is about challenging yourself, giving yourself mindful movement, and a form of self-care. Exercise is not about how you look but about how it makes you feel. I love how cycling is such a community and a place to connect, learn new things, and also get the chance to move your body.

Finding a form of exercise that suits you and makes you feel good is so important. Try new things and see what makes you feel good. Cycling is a great choice, and the best thing is that as a student, you can try it out for free and have so many different options. I have actually become an MSU cycling instructor this semester. Take some time from your busy schedule, forget everything, and ride.