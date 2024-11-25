How I Prioritize My Mental Health During the Winter and Exam Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Don’t be fooled by my last article, I LOVE Christmas, but I don’t particularly enjoy the winter! During winter, everything feels so gloomy and miserable. It doesn’t help to deal with exams on top of this. Okay, that may be a little dramatic. I do enjoy some aspects of winter, like Christmas, skiing, and the holiday drinks from Starbucks… but overall, it’s not my vibe.

I’ve struggled with mental health since I was a young child. I was constantly coming home ‘sick’ from elementary school due to my anxiety. That anxiety quickly snowballed into Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and depression as I got older. Ah, the all-mighty trio that consumed my life. Although I’m doing better now, I still have my moments, especially in dealing with OCD.

My compulsions tend to flare up the most during sunless weather and/or stressful periods of my life, aka winter and exam seasons. Since we are approaching both of those things, it’s important for me to keep my mental health in check so I don’t spiral.

Here are some coping mechanisms I use to maintain good mental health:

Daily exercise Daily exercise is important because it helps me clear my mind and stay physically healthy. It’s a good break between studying and I find it more proactive than going on my phone. My daily exercise typically includes going for a walk or working out. Image by skeeze from Pixabay Diet Eating clean makes me feel better, especially with my IBD. Healthy eating reduces the amount of anxiety, OCD, and depression I experience. It is also important I treat myself to one junk food meal a week because that helps to lift my spirits. Ed Anderson, Helena Lin, Sloane Papa Change in scenery I like to incorporate changes to my physical environment so that I’m not stuck studying in my room all day. in my room studying all day. I enjoy studying in different places, such as coffee shops or the library. It’s also crucial for me to leave the house and do something other than studying, such as going shopping, going out to eat, going to the movies, among other things. Prioritize Sleep There’s nothing I love more than curling up in bed at the end of the night. Sleep is so important for my mental health, if I get less than six hours, I’m irritable and experience terrible brain fog. Dedicate Time to the Things I Love I need to find time for the things I love, even when busy. Doing something I love makes all the difference in my day. Even the smallest things improve my mood, such as cooking for myself every day. Photo by Conscious Design from Unsplash Practicing Self-Love and Affirmations Every morning I practice self-love and affirmations. I write positive things in my journal thus starting my day off on a positive and hopeful note. Sometimes happiness doesn’t come naturally, and you must program it, I call this manifestation. Set Goals with Rewards I set goals and when I accomplish them, I reward myself. For example, making my bed in the morning results in the reward of chocolate pretzels as a snack. Doing well on an exam means a trip to Sephora. These rewards help motivate me by giving me something to look forward to after the hard or mundane task is complete. Get Natural Light Vitamin D is so important. Getting Vitamin D and fresh air improves my mood during difficult times, enough said. Photo by Emma Simpson from Unsplash Keep Up With Supplements Like Vitamin D, my daily supplement intake helps to improve both my mood and immune system. I’m immunocompromised and getting over pneumonia, so taking my supplements is very important. Strong immune system = better mood, leading to less health anxious. Stay Social Lastly, staying social is one of, if not, the most important coping mechanism for me. Spending time with friends and family improves my mood like nothing else can. I instantly feel better after spending time with a loved one. I try not to shut anyone out when I’m going through a mental rough patch, that’ll only make it worse for me. Photo by Priscilla Du Preez from Unsplash

Overall, winter and exam season are upon us, make sure to look after your mental health in whatever ways work for you! These are just a few ways that prove to be effective for me. If you are struggling, please don’t hesitate to reach out to someone. If you’d rather talk with a stranger, my Instagram DMs are always open.