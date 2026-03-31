GymTok Trends: What’s Actually Worth It (From a Gym Girly)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since I’ve been on social media, I’ve always been on GymTok and had fitness posts pop up on my feed all the time. Throughout the years, I’ve seen quite a number of fitness fads that have surged in popularity. Some of them have been funny, some of them have been concerning, and some have been genuinely beneficial for gymgoers.

I work out at least five days a week, do everything from cardio to Pilates to lifting, and I teach workout classes at my university gym, so it goes without showing that fitness is very important to me. I love to mentor my friends and give advice (and I’m very opinionated on the gym), so in this article, I’ll be breaking down nine internet gym fads and giving my input on all of them. Maybe it will give you a new perspective or even an idea of new things to try!

The Stairmaster took TikTok by storm last year, with fitness influencers posting about it constantly. They bragged about going at level 10 for an hour and shared how they distracted themselves while working out on it by reading or watching a show. I very quickly hopped on this trend and found it enjoyable, only because I had been doing other cardio forms for years. What I’ve learned about the Stairmaster is that whether you’re going at a level three or a level 10, 30 minutes or an hour, it is an amazing workout for your glutes and will keep you in shape. I will say that I don’t think it’s healthy to do an hour every day, and a lot of people treat it like the only “good” form of cardio, when in reality it’s just one option, but it’s a great thing to incorporate into your workout routine if you’d like!

This food fad began in 2023, becoming popular due to its high protein and low-calorie nutritional content. Nutrition creators have taken to social media for years to share creative recipes and hacks. Popularity has only grown, with a 50/50 ratio of support to dissent… in other words, cottage cheese is highly controversial! Many people don’t like it for many reasons, whether it be the texture, look, or shape of it. Personally, I’m a cottage cheese enthusiast, and I don’t think there are many foods cottage cheese can’t go with. I’m always looking for new ways to use it, whether it’s in a yogurt-style bowl, in my eggs, or paired with ground beef. I think it’s such a versatile high-protein food that you can easily incorporate into anything!

The 12-3-30 method is essentially three miles per hour on the treadmill at a level 12 incline for 30 minutes, and it got popular around the time that the Stairmaster did. I’ll be honest, I avoided trying this for a while because I assumed it wouldn’t give me a well-rounded workout, but I tried it the other day, and I was very wrong. I was shocked when I started sweating eight minutes in; the level 12 incline is no joke. This workout is great if you only have a little bit of time to work out but want to make it count. It really requires core engagement and a huge amount of willpower.

This workout trend started trending in 2023, with the “Pink Pilates Princess” aesthetic leading the revolution. Influencers shared a variety of Pilates workouts: reformer Pilates, hot Pilates, mat Pilates, and even at-home Pilates, which I think increased in popularity around the pandemic. There was a big emphasis in this new era of Pilates on wellness, and it kind of paired well with the clean-girl and matching set aesthetic. It took me a little longer to try this out, but once I finally signed up for a class, I enjoyed it a lot! Participants often misconstrue its purpose. While it’s associated with weight loss and core building, many people assume they can solely take Pilates classes and lose weight. A big misconception is that you can only do Pilates and expect dramatic weight loss results. While it’s a great workout, it’s not a magic fix, and it works best when it’s part of a well-rounded routine for things like increasing flexibility and preventing injuries.

This trend arose in 2021, with influencer Mia Lind promoting a four mile outdoor walk focusing on confidence and basically being a boss-ass b*tch. It was a huge shift away from what people typically associate cardio workouts with: weight loss and fitness. The hot girl walk is more about positive self-affirmation and mental benefits, although there are physical benefits as well. I love this trend. I think it made walking sound more appealing for a lot of people who may have been initially hesitant or nervous to try cardio. It really helped move people away from exercise stigmas. I’ve gone on a handful of these walks, and I can confirm that I always feel better about myself afterwards!

“What I Eat In A Day” (WIEIAD) videos are exactly what they sound like: TikToks in which users document every single thing they ate that day. I’m pretty mixed on these because there’s definitely a right and wrong way to make these videos. I think that they’re okay if you’re making them every once in a while, you show well-balanced meals, and are doing it with the intention of inspiring people and making them feel better. “WIEIAD” becomes dangerous when calorie counting is involved, the creator is clearly over or under-consuming food, and they are constantly posting these videos. A lot of the time, it can promote harmful ideas and make people feel worse about themselves, like they need to change how they eat, even if their habits are already perfectly healthy.

Popularity has surged in gym filming, mostly since TikTok came out. Influencers like to record their workouts to share their routine and motivate people, or to document their PRs (personal records). I’m not necessarily against this, but two things need to be happening for it to be okay. Firstly, the other people in the gym should know that you’re filming; not everyone wants to be recorded or posted on the internet. Secondly, the camera set-up can’t be too crazy. It’s okay if your phone is just propped up on something, but if the equipment is getting in the way, that’s just disrespectful to everyone who is simply there to work out.

Gym sauna culture increased in popularity rapidly in 2022 and 2023 and hasn’t really quieted. Saunas have always been an addition in gyms, but more people have begun to take notice of the benefits. I actually haven’t tried this yet because usually when I work out, I find myself in a time crunch and don’t really have 15 to 20 minutes to spare. But many of my friends incorporate it into their gym trips for relaxation, circulation, and muscle recovery after a workout. While people often say saunas “detox” your body, the benefits are more about relaxation and recovery. Although I haven’t jumped on this yet, I highly recommend it!

This might be one of the most polarizing debates on GymTok. Essentially, most people who lift weights only hit weights and are against cardio, and vice versa. A lot of people can’t figure out what is better. The truth is, you need both. Cardio promotes heart health, lung capacity, and calorie burning, while lifting is best for building muscle and boosting metabolism. To do both, you don’t have to run or incline walk like crazy and lift the heaviest weights. Even low-impact exercises can be super beneficial!

At the end of the day, fitness trends are always going to come and go, especially on social media. Some of them are fun, some are helpful, and some are just straight-up overhyped. I think the most important thing is finding what actually works for you and not feeling pressured to follow every new trend you see online. The gym should be something that adds to your life, not something that stresses you out or makes you feel like you’re doing everything wrong. Try new things, form your own opinions, and stick with what makes you feel your best.