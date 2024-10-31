The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DePauw chapter.

This past summer I decided that I needed a short list of things I could do that heal my soul, bring me joy, and make me feel better when I’m stressed. Mindless scrolling through social media was not beneficial to me as a person, and having a pre-made list –my dopamine menu– made it a lot easier to just do the things that I know I’ll enjoy and be fulfilled by. With midterms week finally over, I feel so exhausted. I pushed through knowing that at the end of it I would get to enjoy fall break, but I know I also need to do things that benefit me – other than just relaxing in my bed and watching my favorite series (although I will definitely be doing that too).

One thing that I always love to do is create art. If I have the time I love to paint, but drawing is amazing too. I have found that when I’m stressed I prefer to do the easy adult coloring books so I don’t have to think too much about it. It is so nice to let go of my need for perfectionism and just color.

Another activity that is on my list is making new playlists. I love music and I find that I often cycle through the same two playlists, but it’s so fun to try to find new music and create more options for myself later.

My current favorite book series is “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. It got me out of a reading slump and I cannot recommend it enough– but that’s besides the point. When I need time to relax and recharge I like grabbing a book and losing myself in the story. It doesn’t always have to be a long book either, I also love to read poetry and short stories.

I love to bake as well, so finding a new recipe to try is always fun. While I still have my go-tos that I know by memory and will always make, it is fun to try new things and go outside of my comfort zone. Recently I tried to make scones for the first time and they turned out so well. I will probably be making them again soon!

Original photo by Brynn Kelly

With the weather being so perfect another activity I enjoy is going for walks outside. Sometimes I run into dogs around campus and that is an added bonus as well, but even without them it is nice to get fresh air and just take a break.

My family writes letters to each other frequently, so another thing I like to do is write to someone I haven’t talked to in a while. A phone call works too, but I know how special I feel when I get a letter from someone. Since I am so far from my grandparents and cousins, it’s especially nice to take that time and intentionally write to them. Plus, I like to include something small that reminded me of the person as a surprise in the envelope.

Sometimes it’s also nice to have time to reflect on everything happening in life. Whether it’s through meditation or yoga, I find peace in sitting still and centering myself.

While I did not include everything on my dopamine menu, I did include the ones that I find easiest to do consistently. While I am not always able to stay away from scrolling through my FYP on TikTok, these are some other options I know I always have available to me when I’m alone. There are also other things I can do when I am with friends that I add to another section of my list. Everyone’s menu looks different, and that’s definitely a good thing. I often find that by doing things that my friends enjoy helps me to find new things to add to my list. My community helps hold me accountable for maintaining my well being, but it is also beneficial for me to easily access my list so I can hold myself accountable. I still make time to relax in my bed watching movies and spending time doing nothing, but I have found that making time for other activities helps me to fully recharge my battery in all aspects of my life.