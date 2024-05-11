Ranking All 25 of My Solo Her Campus Articles

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

For my last Her Campus article at Connecticut College, I decided I need to “Go big or go home…” as they say. So, here’s a ranking of all 25 solo articles I wrote over the past four years. I’m not crying… you are.

Check out my profile for the full list.

This list was almost impossible to create. However, one always has to be last. Although I adore this article, especially because of the inclusion of my “Fall Drive” playlist and the shoutout to Yankee Magazine, it is definitely the blandest article I wrote. Fun, though!

One of my earliest articles (throwback to 2020, wow), you can never go wrong with a gift guide in listicle form. However, this one certainly isn’t as exciting as some of my other articles.

If there’s one thing I love to do, it’s follow in my mom’s New England travel-writing footsteps. This article features some really fun ideas and locations to visit for the fall season in New England, and I would still show this to anyone looking for some inspiration!

This is a girl who loves the fall, loves Halloween, and loves music. Of course I have a Halloween playlist! I’m very proud of my song selection, so please check it out:

This is NOT financial advice in any way. It’s just a college girl explaining a tool she found for getting started with investing. I would, still, highly recommend, and this was one of the first comprehensive reviews I had ever written.

An article from senior year! My first music festival was a blast, and I definitely learned a lot. However, this article is still just a quick listicle. I hope it is helpful to future festival-goers!

I do love my music rankings! This one was REALLY fun, and I stand by my opinions. Here’s to all the dramatic musicians out there. Thank you for your service.

Every time the Olympics roll around, I get… obsessed. This was a great way to recap the special moments of the 2022 winter games, and I am looking forward to summer Olympics in Paris coming up in just a few months! Manuel Joseph / Pexels

Another little listicle, this article was perfect for a busy senior working in Conn’s Sustainability Office.

Not quite a solo article, but Catherine and I had a blast working on this! We continue to quote these interviews… daily.

I, honestly, cannot believe this ended up so low on the ranking. I literally rolled over in bed one night at 2am, picked up my phone, wrote this entire article in my notes app, and then fell back to sleep. At the time, people told me it was my best article to date. It’s chaotic… but it’s mine.

An article from this past week, I am still absolutely in love with Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism. A great review, in my opinion, but not my favorite of the ones I have written.

I’m really proud of this one… and my ability to discover new songs. My Spotify shuffle seems to be stuck in an endless loop of “Espresso” right now, though.

I vividly remember writing this one out in the sun on Temple Green my first year at Conn. These are some of the greatest music videos of all time. I’ll take no notes.

A follow-up to “The Best Ways To Find New Music,” this was a great challenge to give myself sophomore year, and resulted in a fantastic playlist. I’ll definitely be bringing this back sometime soon.

I am a rabid reader now, thanks to these tips. I’ve heard they’re helpful from my readers, too. Check it out!

I love Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic, and… I guess… their one and only album. I had a lot of fun writing this review, and I’m proud of its detail!

Catherine and I went to the ballet. It was hilarious. See what we mean in our article! This one was fun because it came with an adventure.

Speaking of adventure, this article took me and my friends all the way to New Haven to experience the chic vibes and delicious brunch food of The Place 2 Be. We, of course, would highly recommend. Check out the article for some cool photos from the night, as well!

My most recent article (I published it maybe 10 minutes before starting this one). I continue to be absolutely enchanted by the memories of my senior year spring break. Read along to see just how incredible a journey with Virgin Voyages can be.

Oh, look! It’s my movie reviewing phase! Elvis (2022) left me sitting in the theater with my jaw dropped, frozen in amazement. I had a lot of thoughts. The point system I came up with for my movie reviews (see my first one below) was endlessly entertaining, and I hope to carry on a similar format if I start my own blog in the future. We’ll see…. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Coming in at number four we have my first movie review! I was extremely proud of this one, especially with the points system I created. It was a fantastic movie, and I had a blast giving my honest thoughts, and poking a little fun at it. Team Edward, for life. Photo by Jonathan Olley/™ & © DC Comics

Starting the top three off strong, we have another Catherine/Lara senior year duo article. This one was months in the making, and we are very happy with how our combined ranking turned out. As dome nerds, we’re very proud, and we hope that architecture students find inspiration in this article for years to come. Photo by Jonathan Körner on Unsplash

This was my very first Her Campus article, so it definitely holds a special place in my heart. In a time of uncertainty, I am so grateful for the role that dance played in my life, and I was excited to share in the joy of just how resilient art can be. Connecticut College also posted this article on their Twitter account, which was pretty cool. I can only hope that since this first article, I have continued to grow as a writer, dancer, and person.