Ranking All 25 of My Solo Her Campus Articles

For my last Her Campus article at Connecticut College, I decided I need to “Go big or go home…” as they say. So, here’s a ranking of all 25 solo articles I wrote over the past four years. I’m not crying… you are.
Check out my profile for the full list.
- The Perfect Fall Day (October, 2022)
-
This list was almost impossible to create. However, one always has to be last.
Although I adore this article, especially because of the inclusion of my “Fall Drive” playlist and the shoutout to Yankee Magazine, it is definitely the blandest article I wrote. Fun, though!
- 5 WACKY GIFTS TO GET YOUR FRIENDS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON (December, 2020)
-
One of my earliest articles (throwback to 2020, wow), you can never go wrong with a gift guide in listicle form. However, this one certainly isn’t as exciting as some of my other articles.
- 4 WICKED FUN NEW ENGLAND FALL ADVENTURES (October, 2021)
-
If there’s one thing I love to do, it’s follow in my mom’s New England travel-writing footsteps. This article features some really fun ideas and locations to visit for the fall season in New England, and I would still show this to anyone looking for some inspiration!
- 13 SPOOKY SONGS THAT SHOULD BE ON YOUR HALLOWEEN PLAYLIST THIS YEAR (October, 2020)
-
This is a girl who loves the fall, loves Halloween, and loves music. Of course I have a Halloween playlist! I’m very proud of my song selection, so please check it out:
- HOW TO START INVESTING WITH SCHWAB STOCK SLICES™ (May, 2021)
-
This is NOT financial advice in any way. It’s just a college girl explaining a tool she found for getting started with investing. I would, still, highly recommend, and this was one of the first comprehensive reviews I had ever written.
- 5 THINGS I LEARNED FROM MY FIRST MUSIC FESTIVAL (October, 2023)
-
An article from senior year! My first music festival was a blast, and I definitely learned a lot. However, this article is still just a quick listicle. I hope it is helpful to future festival-goers!
- THE MOST DRAMATIC LOVE SONGS OF ALL TIME (February, 2023)
-
I do love my music rankings! This one was REALLY fun, and I stand by my opinions. Here’s to all the dramatic musicians out there. Thank you for your service.
- 2022 BEIJING OLYMPICS: TEAM USA’S BEST MOMENTS (February, 2022)
-
Every time the Olympics roll around, I get… obsessed. This was a great way to recap the special moments of the 2022 winter games, and I am looking forward to summer Olympics in Paris coming up in just a few months!
- 5 TIPS FOR LIVING SUSTAINABLY IN COLLEGE (September, 2023)
-
Another little listicle, this article was perfect for a busy senior working in Conn’s Sustainability Office.
- LARA AND CATHERINE’S FAVORITE CELEBRITY INTERVIEW MOMENTS (February, 2024)
-
Not quite a solo article, but Catherine and I had a blast working on this! We continue to quote these interviews… daily.
- TRADITIONAL THANKSGIVING DISHES AS CHRISTMAS SONGS (November, 2021)
-
I, honestly, cannot believe this ended up so low on the ranking. I literally rolled over in bed one night at 2am, picked up my phone, wrote this entire article in my notes app, and then fell back to sleep. At the time, people told me it was my best article to date. It’s chaotic… but it’s mine.
- INITIAL THOUGHTS ON DUA LIPA’S “RADICAL OPTIMISM” (May, 2024)
-
An article from this past week, I am still absolutely in love with Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism. A great review, in my opinion, but not my favorite of the ones I have written.
- THE BEST WAYS TO FIND NEW MUSIC (February, 2022)
-
I’m really proud of this one… and my ability to discover new songs. My Spotify shuffle seems to be stuck in an endless loop of “Espresso” right now, though.
- 8 FEMALE ARTIST MUSIC VIDEOS THAT WILL HAVE YOU UP AND DANCING IN NO TIME (March, 2021)
-
I vividly remember writing this one out in the sun on Temple Green my first year at Conn. These are some of the greatest music videos of all time. I’ll take no notes.
- I FOUND A NEW SONG EVERY DAY IN FEBRUARY: HERE’S WHAT I DISCOVERED (March, 2022)
-
A follow-up to “The Best Ways To Find New Music,” this was a great challenge to give myself sophomore year, and resulted in a fantastic playlist. I’ll definitely be bringing this back sometime soon.
- HOW TO GET BACK INTO READING: 6 TIPS FOR BREAKING OUT OF YOUR SLUMP (February, 2024)
-
I am a rabid reader now, thanks to these tips. I’ve heard they’re helpful from my readers, too. Check it out!
- AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC: THE RESURGENCE OF THE SEVENTIES (December, 2021)
-
I love Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic, and… I guess… their one and only album. I had a lot of fun writing this review, and I’m proud of its detail!
- A NIGHT AT THE BALLET WITH LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO (March, 2024)
-
Catherine and I went to the ballet. It was hilarious. See what we mean in our article!
This one was fun because it came with an adventure.
- GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT AT THE PLACE 2 BE (February, 2024)
-
Speaking of adventure, this article took me and my friends all the way to New Haven to experience the chic vibes and delicious brunch food of The Place 2 Be. We, of course, would highly recommend. Check out the article for some cool photos from the night, as well!
- A SPRING BREAK TO REMEMBER: A CARIBBEAN CRUISE ABOARD VIRGIN VOYAGES’ VALIANT LADY (May, 2024)
-
My most recent article (I published it maybe 10 minutes before starting this one). I continue to be absolutely enchanted by the memories of my senior year spring break. Read along to see just how incredible a journey with Virgin Voyages can be.
- ELVIS HAS LEFT THE BUILDING: A REVIEW OF 2022’S MOST MUSICAL MOVIE (September, 2022)
-
Oh, look! It’s my movie reviewing phase! Elvis (2022) left me sitting in the theater with my jaw dropped, frozen in amazement. I had a lot of thoughts.
The point system I came up with for my movie reviews (see my first one below) was endlessly entertaining, and I hope to carry on a similar format if I start my own blog in the future. We’ll see….
- THE BATMAN (2022): RIDDLE ME THIS… (April, 2022)
-
Coming in at number four we have my first movie review! I was extremely proud of this one, especially with the points system I created. It was a fantastic movie, and I had a blast giving my honest thoughts, and poking a little fun at it. Team Edward, for life.
- RANKING OUR TOP 10 ARCHITECTURAL DOMES (September, 2023)
-
Starting the top three off strong, we have another Catherine/Lara senior year duo article. This one was months in the making, and we are very happy with how our combined ranking turned out. As dome nerds, we’re very proud, and we hope that architecture students find inspiration in this article for years to come.
- DANCING THROUGH A PANDEMIC: A REFLECTION FROM A COLLEGE DANCE MAJOR (October, 2020)
-
This was my very first Her Campus article, so it definitely holds a special place in my heart. In a time of uncertainty, I am so grateful for the role that dance played in my life, and I was excited to share in the joy of just how resilient art can be. Connecticut College also posted this article on their Twitter account, which was pretty cool. I can only hope that since this first article, I have continued to grow as a writer, dancer, and person.
- GOOD VIBES ONLY : A GUIDE TO MANIFESTING YOUR LIFE (October, 2021)
-
And, at number one, we have my absolute favorite article from my four years with Her Campus at Connecticut College. Manifesting has brought me to some of the greatest experiences of my life (including my new post-grad job), and having the chance to share what I’ve learned about the practice, and to interview manifesting expert Jessica Mand, really brought me full circle. I hope that we can all find some inspiration in the practice of manifestation, and I am looking forward to years of positive vibes and fulfilling friendships.
Thank you for coming along on this journey with me. I am so grateful for these past four years, and I cannot thank Her Campus, and my fellow members, enough. Here’s to a long lasting club and years of articles to come.