A Spring Break to Remember: A Caribbean Cruise Aboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady

Being the President/Campus Correspondent/Senior Editor of Her Campus Conn College comes with a lot of perks. Being the daughter of a travel writer comes with more.

During the first week of my last Connecticut College Spring Break, I was lucky enough to join my mom—the incredible, amazing, talented, showstopping Kim Knox Beckius—on a week-long Caribbean Cruise aboard Virgin Voyage’s Valiant Lady.

It was thrilling. It was exhausting. It was exactly the vacation I needed before immediately flying back to Connecticut to start working my first real-world job for post-grad.

Sailing through that clear blue water on Virgin Voyage’s Southeastern Caribbean Isles route, going farther away from home than I ever have been, and meeting countless new people from all over the world, was the experience of a lifetime.

I’ll break the trip down, day by day. But to start, some notes:

This was my second cruise—the first being when I was… 10 years old.

I was lucky to be the guest of a media group, so I was probably able to experience a little bit more than the average passenger.

I’m not a huge swimmer (or lounger), so I was pretty much on-the-go the whole week.

I never encountered anyone my age… but being 21 on the boat was still tons of fun!

I ate at least one sushi roll every day… that’s important.

Day 1: San Juan

The Valiant Lady boarded in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but since we flew in late the night before and left our hotel around noon, we didn’t have too much time to explore the beautiful city. A little stop at a nearby beach gave us the rejuvenation we needed for the jam packed day ahead.

Pulling into the ship terminal, we were directed to a check-in station, where a smiling employee greeted us, logged our identification information, and set us up with the most important accessory of the week: a bracelet that unlocked our cabin door, stored our “Sailor Loot”, and allowed us to exit and enter the ship freely when docked throughout the week. This process was surprisingly easy, and we were stepping across a bridge and onto the ship in practically no time. Not only that, but we were pretty much the first group on board!

We headed straight to our cabin, which involved getting in the coolest elevator I have ever seen with saturated red lighting and a funky deep sea fish animation—the location of several “mirror” selfies collected on my phone throughout the trip. Upon entering our room, we were greeted by the stewardess in charge of our section, who showed us the room’s controls and told us that she particularly loved working for Virgin Voyages because employees are encouraged to directly interact with guests. Personally, I loved the friendly atmosphere that the staff created on the boat… which I guess isn’t the same as other cruise lines.

The cabin, although unsurprisingly tiny, definitely did the trick for the week. Equipped with movies and several “mood” settings, a tablet allowed us to adjust the brightness of the lights, as well as to automatically open and close the blinds. Our room also had an attached balcony with a hammock, although a sign told us that it was unsafe to use while the boat was in motion. Overall, however, I read several pages of Dune while relaxing in the warmth on that balcony… and I have zero complaints.

After getting settled, we decided to get the mandatory safety video out of the way which was… a musical? The extravagant production was a little crazy considering the point was to communicate safety rules, but we internalized the information we needed, and I can confidently say that the video’s lead actress and her dancers really earned their check. It was a fun, although unusual, introduction to the boat.

Next, we headed to the “Sip Lounge” to book some excursions at the week’s destinations, and to get set up with the Virgin Voyages app. Deciding we were ferociously hungry, we headed to “The Galley”—the food court with, you guessed it, unlimited sushi rolls. Besides the delicious box of sushi from Bento Baby, we also tried some tacos from Let’s Taco-bout It… mostly because we wanted the potato chips that came with the finger-bites.

After exploring the ship, which is absolutely massive, we made our way to the upper deck for the Welcome Bash. During this celebration, a DJ spun some great remixes as the “Happenings Cast” was introduced. This cast included a host of characters, such as “The Diva,” “The Hype,” “The Charmer,” and “The Foodie,” who all led their own on-board events throughout the week, on top of the plethora of shows offered in a variety of high-tech venues. I had a great time dancing, despite the fact that I didn’t get to stay and watch the shore fade away as the ship launched.

We had to leave the party a bit early to make it to our first dinner reservation at Extra Virgin—the Italian restaurant on board. It was absolutely fantastic, with the charcuterie board and the Potato Gnocchi, featuring hen of the woods mushrooms, spinach, and truffle butter sauce, as the main highlights. After dinner, we headed to our first reserved performance: Miss Behave Show. It was an innovative, quasi-game-show kind of performance, but a bit too raunchy to be watching besides my mom and a bunch of strangers. After the long day, we were exhausted and headed back to the room for some deep sleep before our adventure in the British Virgin Islands.

Day 2: Tortola, British Virgin Islands

After a restful night of the boat rocking us to sleep, we woke up bright and early, ready for our first excursion to The Baths on the island of Virgin Gorda. The Virgin Voyages crew made finding our group extremely easy and stress-free, and before we knew it, we were on a ferry traveling from Tortola to Virgin Gorda amidst beautiful Caribbean views. Our first stop was a small beach destination with a couple of tourist shops and a buffet—the perfect place to relax before the journey ahead. Then, we were ushered onto the Tiger Taxi bus, where we traveled about 45 minutes to The Baths. After tracking down a rest area, my mom and I reconvened with our people at a little beach area, where we took a quick dip in the crystal-clear light blue water. Little did I know… the craziest hike of my life was still to come.

Leaving our beach enclave behind, we started the trek to the official “Baths.” Although the rock formations were spectacular and the photo ops had us looking like magazine models, the walk itself was a tad arduous. Even in our water shoes, walking over the wet stones, climbing down steep staircases, and gripping onto ropes to keep ourselves upright made me a bit nervous. But, this was definitely a once in a lifetime experience, and the Insta photos make up for the in-the-moment discomforts.

The trip lasted longer than expected, but the re-entry process to get back on the boat was incredibly smooth, and our screaming muscles made us super grateful that we had signed up for the foam roller class—one of the many free wellness experiences offered on board. To be frank, it was the best foam roller class of my life. I promise that means something coming from a dancer. And, I mean, look at the room and this view:

While at dinner at The Wake, the ship’s steakhouse, we sailed past Necker Island, where the one and only Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson, owner of Virgin Voyages, co-founder of the famous Virgin Records, and owner of the island, sailed out on a tiny boat to wave to us. Then, I chowed down on bread, raw oysters, and steak. Dreams really do come true.

Before bed, we stopped by another one of the on-board shows: UNTITLED DANCE SHOW PARTYTHING. The dancers were incredible considering the rate at which the boat was swaying, and I was shocked by the technical aspects of the performance. I only wish more audience members were dancing along… or that I was one of the dancers on stage. Wait a minute… how did I get on the Virgin Voyages auditions page?

Day 3: Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

We spent the day in Pointe-à-Pitre walking around the colorful port, visiting local vendors, and exploring the ship’s tremendous amenities. Eating a poke bowl while laying in a pool chair on Richard’s Rooftop, the VIP section of the top deck, was enchanting. Mentally, I’m still there.

At some point during the day, my mom and I popped into Andy “The Charmer’s” magic show, where I was selected as a participant, firing a Nerf bullet at a deck of cards taped to a board that was balanced on the magician’s nose. Because he gave me a Virgin Voyages metal straw for my help… I won’t reveal his secrets.

For dinner, our group went to Test Kitchen, the experimental restaurant on board where the chef’s tasting menu is presented as a list of ingredients… so, each of the six courses is a surprise. Although the wait between each dish was a little long, the laboratory-esque decor and interesting presentation captivated my attention. The restaurant is designed to be ever evolving, so I’m sure that passengers will be enjoying its quirkiness for many travels to come.

After dinner, my mom and I headed to the Disco Party in the Manor—a funky club setting—where we danced the night away. I love Disco. No notes.

Day 4: Bridgetown, Barbados

Our day in Barbados was spent on an excursion called “Boats, Beaches & Barbadian BBQ.” Let me tell you, there is nothing I can think of that beats lounging in the net of a catamaran, swimming in the teal waters of the Caribbean (the most beautiful water I have ever touched in my life), snapping pictures of sea turtles, and munching on a home-cooked barbecue buffet. Our Barbadian hosts were a riot, establishing personal connections with each guest through jokes, stories, and dancing. Also, I couldn’t ask for better bonding time with my mom. A 10/10 outing, indeed.

At night, we paid our way into Bingo, which was your typical casino-style form of the game, sans the traditional stampers that I love so much. Instead, we punched the numbers out of the card as they were called. We didn’t win. But it was a blast.

Some other fun stops on the ship that we perused included a diner-like eatery that always had a case of mouth-watering desserts and a giant jar of Swedish Fish, as well as a gelato shop called “Lick Me Till… Ice Cream,” which had an ever-evolving selection of flavors. Man, was the food good on this ship.

Day 5: Castries, St. Lucia

Okay, I thought of something that beats “Boats, Beaches & Barbadian BBQ.” Our day in St. Lucia had to be the best of the trip.

Our excursion took us to the Mineral Baths of the Diamond Botanical Gardens in the town of Soufrière. On the way, however, a narrated bus tour took us around the island, explaining a history of battles between the French and British, reflected in the mixed architecture of the buildings surrounding us. We stopped by a banana plantation—one of the country’s top three exports—and tried banana ketchup and banana barbecue sauce. The best view of the entire trip was spotted when we paused at an outpost overlooking the Pitons—two volcanic mountains that rise above the entire island. When we drove through the nation’s rainforest, it actually rained, despite the sunny weather we had just left behind in Castries. The environmental science nerd in me may call that moment the best part of the entire cruise (it was).

Arriving at the Diamond Botanical Gardens, we slipped into the famous mineral baths. The warm waters come from the hot springs of the volcanic island and are filled with elements that are supposedly therapeutic and, as our guide told us, would make us look ten years younger. Considering the Barbadian guys on our boat the day before told me I looked 12 years old, I wasn’t too sure I was ready to look too much younger. But, sinking into those waters did take the impending stress of my economics honors thesis off my shoulders for a long time afterwards. Maybe too long afterwards.

The Botanical Gardens themselves were absolutely stunning, and I am always grateful for the opportunity to physically witness the tremendous biodiversity of our planet. What a magical place.

Lunch was served at a local restaurant before we jumped on the bus and returned to the ship. I would highly, highly recommend this trip. As our tour guide said, we had “the best guide, on the best excursion, in the best location in the Caribbean.”

We arrived back on the Valiant Lady just in time to prep for our dinner at Pink Agave and for the “Scarlet Night” festivities—the main event of a Virgin Voyages cruise. The food at the Mexican-style restaurant was outstanding, and I found myself wanting to pocket the guacamole appetizer for later. Of all the restaurants, I think this was the one people in our group returned to most frequently.

Now… how do I explain Scarlet Night? First of all, everyone is wearing red. And, somehow, it’s not just any red. It’s the exact bright red shade of the classic Virgin logo. The entire ship is transformed into a neon-red night club, with adventures and activities around every corner. Everyone is out celebrating, dancing, taking pictures, and having a jovial time. The main event, however, is an epic dance party at the main pool, featuring a giant inflatable octopus, a fascinating storyline, and group dances choreographed to a T. Somehow, I ended up in the pool in my red dress. Oh well, ‘tis the spirit of Scarlet Night.

We eventually found our way back to The Manor for some more dancing before conking out for the night. What. A. Day.

Day 6: Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda

Day 6 was another day of exploring the port city of Saint John’s on our own while dodging sporadic rainstorms and trying to fit in the relaxation we had promised ourselves at the start of the trip. I’d say we were pretty successful.

For dinner, my mom and I booked our own spots at Gunbae, the Korean BBQ spot on board. This was the best meal on the ship. We sat around a semi-circle table with a group of strangers, played a drinking game with our waiter, and watched as our meals were cooked right in front of us. I had the assorted mushrooms, of course, and the flavor of the dish absolutely blew me away. If I could eat at only one restaurant for the rest of my life, it would be at Gunbae. Too bad it’s locked out of my reach on the Virgin Voyages ships. Maybe Richard Branson can start flying me in on his private helicopter or something.

Following the best dinner was the best show we saw on board: Duel Reality. It’s a classic Romeo and Juliet story… but with a circus twist that kept us at the edge of our seats the entire hour. As the performers dropped from incredible heights and flew through the air, we watched from the balcony with our jaws on the floor. And the ending was absolutely beautiful. They need to take this show on tour.

Day 7: Day at Sea

The last official day of the cruise was spent entirely at sea, although this did not mean our action-packed schedule had stalled.

We started the day with a special tour of the Captain’s Deck, where all of the gadgets, screens, cameras, and wheels were on full display. I always love seeing the inner workings of monstrous machines like a cruise ship, and I’m still not sure how they manage to park the thing without taking out an entire port. The crew even let us sit in one of the captain’s chairs!

A day at sea means a day in The Galley of course. We stumbled upon dishes that made our hearts sing, including big bowls of ramen and slices of cheesy garlic bread. Of course, I had to eat one more sushi roll, or two… or was it three? When the food is “all you can eat,” what else are you supposed to do?

We enjoyed a lovely tea time in the Sip lounge, with fancy drinks and a tower of pastries, before getting ready for our last dinner at Razzle Dazzle—the cruise line’s twist on the classic American diner feel. I remember eating fried chicken and being happy. What else is there to life?

After dinner, we made sure to check out the shops on board, which can only open when the ship is moving. Then, we stopped by the on-board casino, where my scaredy-cat gambling strategies won me $14 in a slot machine. Big night!

Of course, we had to dance the night away in The Manor one last time—a spectacular end to a whirlwind trip. By this point I was exhausted and slightly overwhelmed by the rocking of the boat, but thoroughly content. The feeling of forming core memories with someone as special as your mom is unbeatable.

Day 8: Off the Ship

On the eighth day, we rose for our departure, stressed to catch our flight back home to CT. While waiting in the airport and munching on Domino’s pizza, my mom and I had the chance to reflect on the adventure we had just shared—the highs, the lows, and the specialness of it all. I could not ask for a better travel buddy, and I am so grateful for all of the opportunities that her job, and this life, have offered. I become a better, more intelligent, more well-rounded person after each experience, just like I did aboard the Valiant Lady. Love you, Mom!



There are things I missed, for sure, about the experience on a Virgin Voyages ship. You’ll just have to book your own voyage and try it out yourself. For more information, visit their website: www.virginvoyages.com