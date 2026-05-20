The Run-Down: Everything You Need to Know Before Training for 13.1

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No matter if you’re in it for the cute finisher medal, supporting a cause you love, or just looking forward to brunch after the race, training for a half-marathon is a big achievement. Before you rush out the door, pause for a moment. As the pros say: “Keep showing up.” Olympic medalist Molly Seidel says that being consistent is 90% of the challenge. You don’t have to be the fastest runner; you just need a good plan.

Here is your guide to crushing those 13.1 miles without losing your mind (or your toenails, which I unfortunately did).

1. Don’t Just Wing It

We’ve all pulled an all-nighter for a big paper, but you cannot cram for a half-marathon. Most beginners need a solid 12 to 16 weeks to get their legs ready. Find a training plan that fits your schedule. There are plenty of apps that sync right to your watch or phone. Just make sure you stick to it. Consistency is what builds confidence.

2. The 10% Rule is Your Bestie

If you do too much too soon, you might end up with a stress fracture and a trip to the campus health center. Don’t increase your weekly mileage by more than 10% from the week before. Going slow and steady helps you avoid injuries.

3. Prioritize Recovery

Rest days matter just as much as run days. Your muscles get stronger while they recover. Don’t feel bad about taking a day off or choosing a yoga class instead of a run. Elite runner Shalane Flanagan supports listening to your body. If you feel worn out, a rest day will help you more than forcing a bad run.

4. Prioritize Form Over Pace

When it comes to long-distance running, being efficient is key. Keep your head up instead of looking at your feet. Take shorter, quicker steps. If your form slips, you use more energy. Try to run “quietly” so you stay light and springy.

5. Master the Run Mental Game

Pick a mantra that motivates you. When your legs feel heavy, your mind will help you keep going. The mental side of running is just as important as the physical. Picture yourself somewhere you love or sing along to your music to focus on the melody instead of the discomfort.

Training is a journey, not just something you do for one day. Be patient with yourself and celebrate small victories. Remember, your pace doesn’t matter as much as crossing the finish line. See you at the start line!