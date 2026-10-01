Fall Has Arrived: 10 Movies and Shows to get you into that Fall Feeling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about the first crisp fall day that makes you want to grab a cozy blanket, a pumpkin spice latte, and settle in for a show or movie that feels like autumn. These movies and shows can help create a fall feeling, whether that means cozy, nostalgic, spooky, romantic, or simply relaxing. There’s a little something for everyone!

Fall TV shows and movies

1. Twilight: “In the state of Washington, under a near-constant cover of clouds and rain, there is a small town named Forks.”

Whether you love or hate the movie, you must admit there’s nothing quite like stepping into the world of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. The cold and wet climate of the movie, the color grading of the scenes, and the romance between a vampire and a human make it the perfect movie to kick off your fall festivities. You can find all the Twilight movies streaming on Peacock.

Summit Entertainment

2. Gilmore Girls: “Stars Hollow does not have a ‘seedy underbelly.’ We don’t even have a meter maid.”

Nestled in the heart of New England, you will find the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. A perfect show to give you that small-town nostalgic feel. You’ll find Rory spending time at Luke’s Diner, a vital symbol of comfort and routine. The show is full of teen romance, fall festivals, and gossip, and it’s a great show to binge as the temperature drops and the leaves fall. You can stream Gilmore Girls on Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video.

3. Vampire Diaries: “It’s Mystic Falls. Nothing bad ever happens here.”

Keeping on theme, we have a second vampire and human love story, or should I say love triangle, between Elena, Damon, and Stefan. The show is set in the small town of Mystic Falls, shaken up by supernatural activity. Vampires, witches, and even werewolves all live together rather unharmoniously. The heated romance between Elena and the Salvatore brothers makes for an interesting story. Will you be team Delena or Stelana? This show takes on a more ominous and spooky tone and is an excellent lead-up to Halloween. You can find your favorite vampire brothers on Peacock, HBO Max, and Hulu.

4. Pretty Little Liars: “Rosewood’s a friendly town”

Or so everyone thought. This captivating murder mystery focuses on the lives of 4 teenage girls after the disappearance of their queen bee, Allison. Set in the small town of Rosewood, news travels fast when something goes awry. These teens face off against an anonymous foe who is determined to air out all their secrets. Will they manage to stay friends amidst all the drama? This show is totally binge-worthy and gives you that eerie vibe that you need for this coming fall season. You can stream it on Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max.

5. Girl vs. Monster: “You’ll be fine. Don’t forget – You’re a monster hunter. Fifth generation. You scare the monsters. Not the other way around.”

With just a hint of nostalgia, this Disney Channel original has quickly become a staple for spooky season. This movie features a teenage girl who, unbeknownst to her, comes from a long line of monster hunters. There’s just something about the late 2000s Disney Channel acting that you can’t help but love and make fun of. As if the CGI of the monsters could get any worse. This is a perfect addition to your fall movie watchlist, and it can be found on Disney+.

6. Wednesday: “This story is about taking a dark turn. Usually, I love dark turns. Like when the carousel brakes mysteriously failed at my eighth birthday party.”

This spooky series quickly rose the ranks on Netflix’s most-watched list. It follows Wednesday Addams as she navigates a magical school. Not only does she battle mysterious monsters, but she must maneuver the life of a teenager on top of it. Her dark humor and witty sarcasm make it a great watch if you’re looking for a spooky show with a hint of humor. Wednesday is exclusively streaming on Netflix.

Netflix

7. How I Met Your Mother: “Whatever you do in this life, it’s not legendary unless your friends are there to see it.”

This show features the lives of 5 friends as they navigate adulthood and relationships in the Big Apple. Follow along as Ted Mosby narrates his life in this lovable sitcom. With 9 seasons, they go through all the phases of life, and it’s an easy show to have on in the background – a perfect comfort show. This sitcom will have you laughing and crying within the span of one episode, and its central focus on love and relationships gives it that perfect cozy feel. It is available on Hulu and Disney+.

8. Supernatural: “Saving people, hunting things, the family business.”

This story revolves around Sam and Dean Winchester as they follow in the footsteps of their monster-hunting father. They travel across the United States hunting demons and monsters that threaten society. This darker drama features witty comedy and sarcasm and will have you following along on all their adventures. This show is a perfect dive into the supernatural, no pun intended. It is available on Peacock.

9. One Tree Hill: “It’s the oldest story in the world. One day you’re 17 and planning for someday. And then quietly and without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterday. And this is your life.”

This 2000s teenage drama is a perfect watch for fall. Jump into the life of Lucas Scott as he deals with rivalry on the basketball court with his half-brother Nathan Scott. Set in the small town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, the small-town feel, plus the turbulent drama of high school, makes it another solid addition to your fall watchlist. It is available to stream on Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max.

Stranger Things quickly became a phenomenon among its viewers. Set in the 1980’s, Will, Mike, Lucas, and Eleven face off against creatures from another dimension. This retro combination of supernatural horror and coming-of-age drama is an epic conclusion for your fall watchlist. It is exclusively streaming on Netflix.