A Whole Latte Joy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Iced coffee, hot coffee, pumpkin coffee, diner coffee, Dunkin’ coffee, and so many more kinds of coffee to love. I cannot go on most days without coffee. Coffee gives me energy and an immediate mood boost. It’s ironic that I’ll get a headache from not drinking coffee, but sometimes I can get a headache from drinking coffee. It’s a love/hate caffeine relationship, I suppose.

Going out for coffee or having a nice, long vent while drinking coffee with loved ones is one of the greatest feelings. My best friend and I used to stop by Dunkin’ to catch up quickly before hanging out. Realistically, it was more like an hour of rambling. Those vents and ongoing conversations made closer relationships in my life.

Coffee makes me warm and want to curl up in a blanket but also go outside to pick apples. The best time for coffee is fall, the pumpkin flavor mixed with apple cider donuts is unmatched. Leaves are falling, pumpkins are carved and the weather is getting colder. It’s a time of coziness and warmth all wrapped up perfectly with a cup of delicious coffee.

Personally, I drink coffee year-round, and 99% of the time, it’s iced coffee. I know I’m weird for drinking cold coffee in the winter. My love for iced coffee has just grown further than my love for hot coffee. However, diner coffee is very nostalgic with my family. My mother loves diners and breakfast. I, on the other hand, dislike most breakfast foods. But I know my mom enjoys diners, with cheesy omelets and diner-mugged coffee. I have also gone to brunch on Sundays with my father for years. He loves it. We always get coffee and talk about our day. Diner-coffee talk is a time for family and friends to connect and appreciate each other, but also laugh with each other after a long day.

My favorite place to go for coffee is Dunkin’— if you couldn’t tell by the number of times I’ve mentioned Dunkin’ already. My go-to order at the moment is an iced Dunkalatte with pumpkin swirl and vanilla shots. But I also love their Signature lattes, the caramel and pumpkin ones are amazing. I know a lot of people enjoy Starbucks, but Dunkin’ has always been my go-to. Their seasonal drinks and treats are always perfect. This summer, my favorite drink was the cookie-dough frozen coffee.

Coffee may not be a go-to for everyone, but for me, it holds memories and is portrayed as a mood-boosting savior.