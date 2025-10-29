Disney’s Monstober: Bringing Back an Old Tradition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally that time of year! Leaves are falling, apples are being picked, and pumpkin pie is being made! Best of all, it’s time to crank out those Disney Monstober movies and episodes.

But what is Disney Monstober? Those of you who didn’t grow up watching Disney Channel may be asking that question. Disney’s Monstober was a monthly marathon that took place over the entire month of October. It was a defining factor in the lives of kids growing up in the 2000s.

Disney Channel’s “Monstober”

I would always tune in to my favorite episodes and movies with my dad and my little brother! It became a tradition of sorts between us. This is something I have since incorporated into my adult life. Recently, my roommates and I sat in our living room, made hot chocolate and binged Disney Monstober specials. It reminded me of home and was such a cozy day well spent. So, I figured why not share some of my favorites with you all!

One of my all-time favorites is Halloweentown! I know I talked about this briefly in my last article, but I love this movie so much. It was a staple of my childhood!

Another classic Disney Halloween movie was Twitches. I wanted to be a witch with a long-lost twin so much after I first saw this movie! Tia and Tamera Mowry were the best casting choice for this movie. To this day, I still want their sun and moon necklaces.

A more recent movie that still holds up today is Girl vs. Monster. Olivia Holt is still one of my favorite actresses and I can’t go without listening to “Had me at Hello” as soon as the weather gets cold.

There’s a handful of fantastic Halloween episodes that I could list but for the sake of this article, I’m going to pick a few to suggest to you all. The first one I want to talk about is ANT Farm season 3 episode 11 “mutANT farm 3.” This episode follows the characters of ANT Farm after they’ve turned into mutants! The first episode in this installment from season 1 gave us the iconic song “Calling All the Monsters” by China Anne McClain! You can watch the full music video below.

Another hilarious Halloween episode is The Suite life of Zack and Cody “The ghost of suite 613” which is season 1 episode 18. The episode follows Zack and Cody as they investigate a supposedly haunted suite at the Tipton Hotel. This episode had me and my roommates giggling profusely. Zack and Cody are a riot.

The last episode I’ll share with you is Season 3 episode 2 of Wizards of Waverly Place “Halloween.” This episode follows the Russo family as they attempt to make their haunted house scary in order to continue their spot in the neighborhood’s haunted house tradition. This was my favorite show on Disney when I was a kid, so this is my personal favorite of the Halloween episodes of Monstober.

All in all, participating in Disney’s Monstober has always been an important and fun part of growing up for me.

I think the reason why this monstober marathon with my roommates really resonated with me is because, through all the hustle and bustle of real life, it isn’t often that we really get the time to sit and enjoy things. There are assignments to be done, work shifts to clock into. But for one Sunday, I was able to just be a kid again. I got to see my roommates be kids again. As we watched these monstober episodes, I took a look at my roommates laughing and I saw them as little girls again. The joy on their faces mimicked the innocence of childhood and I think that we all need to experience that sometimes.

Monstober is for everyone, no matter their age. I hope to continue this tradition with my roommates next year and I hope you join us as well!

Happy Halloween, everyone!