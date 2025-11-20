Top Romcoms to Keep You Feeling Warm This Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I was young, I’ve loved love. No matter the time, place, or scenario, a love story has always been able to grab my attention. Through my 18 years of living, I can confidently say I’m a full-fledged romance-movie expert. There’s something soft, warm, and familiar about watching two people fall for each other, even if it’s messy, slow, or downright chaotic.

Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or somewhere floating in the complicated in-between, these films have the power to warm your heart, especially with the cold winter nights creeping in. And while I love a good Hallmark classic, none of the movies on this list fit neatly into that predictable mold. These romances are for every season, every stage of life, and every version of you.

So here they are: my top ten romance films, the ones that have stayed with me, replayed in my mind, rewired my heart a little, or made me believe in something tender again.

1. Red Eye (2005)

This one surprises people, but Red Eye is my perfect blend of thrill and chemistry. Directed by Wes Craven, the movie stars Rachel McAdams as Lisa Reisert and Cillian Murphy as Jackson Rippner. What starts as a harmless late-night flight slowly twists into a high-stakes assassination plot, and somehow, between the fear and adrenaline, there’s this electric tension between the two leads. With a tight 85-minute runtime, the entire movie feels like one breath you hold in your chest. Red Eye has a special place in my heart because and it was the first time I realized that romance doesn’t always look soft or predictable. Love can exist even in chaos and unexpected moments.

2. Past Lives (2023)

A delicate, aching film about fate, timing, and the soft pull of people we’re connected to beyond logic. Written and directed by Celine Song, the story follows childhood friends Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) over two decades as they circle around each other’s lives. At 106 minutes, it’s a quiet film, but one that lingers long after the credits. Watching it during high school made me understand that some loves aren’t meant to be held forever. Some are meant to be felt, remembered, and cherished from afar. Love can be gentle, quiet, and still deeply real.

3. Starter for 10 (2006)

Lighthearted, messy, and charming, just how young love usually is. Directed by Tom Vaughan, the movie follows Brian Jackson (James McAvoy), a trivia-loving freshman who joins his university’s quiz team while stumbling through romance with Alice Eve and Rebecca Hall. In about 92 minutes, it captures that early adulthood stage of being smart enough to know better but young enough to follow your heart anyway. This movie stayed with me throughout high school, reminding me that love doesn’t always make sense and that falling for the wrong person sometimes helps you figure out what the right kind of love feels like.

4. The Bodyguard (1992)

A classic romance wrapped in glamour and danger. Directed by Mick Jackson, the film stars Kevin Costner as Frank Farmer, a protective, emotionally guarded bodyguard, and Whitney Houston as Rachel Marron, a glamorous singer with her own vulnerabilities. Their chemistry blends tension and longing across 129 minutes of iconic slow-burn romance. I first watched this in my early teens, and it taught me that strong people still need softness. Love can bloom between two people who are afraid to let their guard down.

5. Mississippi Masala (1991)

A lush and heartfelt film directed by Mira Nair, starring Denzel Washington and Sarita Choudhury. Set in Mississippi, it follows an interracial romance between an African American man and an Indian American woman, exploring identity, home, and the forces that try to shape who we love. When I watched it in high school, it opened my eyes to how love moves through different cultures and expectations. It helped me realize that love truly comes in all colors and that choosing your heart sometimes means challenging the world around you.

6. The Man in the Moon (1991)

A gentle, tender coming-of-age story directed by Robert Mulligan and starring a young Reese Witherspoon. Set in 1950s Louisiana, it follows Dani as she experiences her first love and first heartbreak with her older neighbor Court. In 99 minutes, it manages to be both soft and devastating. I watched this secretly in middle school, and I can confidently say I don’t regret it. It was one of the first films that taught me that love can be beautiful even when it hurts. Heartbreak is a part of growing up, and not every love story is meant to last.

7. The Good Girl (2002)

Moody, emotional, and painfully human. Directed by Miguel Arteta, the movie stars Jennifer Aniston as Justine, a dissatisfied retail worker who begins an affair with Holden (Jake Gyllenhaal), a troubled young man who becomes her escape. At 93 minutes, it explores the messy side of love, the parts we don’t talk about but often feel. I just really love Jennifer Aniston.

8. Bruce Almighty (2003)

Though it’s a comedy, this film carries a surprisingly warm and sincere love story. Directed by Tom Shadyac, it stars Jim Carrey as Bruce, a frustrated man who is granted God-like powers, and Jennifer Aniston as Grace, the woman who loves him even when he can’t see clearly. At 101 minutes, it’s funny, chaotic, and unexpectedly touching. Growing up, this movie comforted me and taught me that love is about effort, patience, and paying attention. Sometimes the most romantic thing you can do is simply try to be better. I watched this with my parents and even they found it touching. I think because in many ways it could remind them of what they were going through as well.

9. Only You (1994)

Whimsical, dreamy, and hopelessly romantic. Directed by Norman Jewison, it stars Marisa Tomei as Faith, who follows a childhood prophecy all the way to Italy in search of her soulmate, only to find Peter, played by Robert Downey Jr. Their whirlwind connection feels magical and fated most sweetly.

10. Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)

A classic teen romance directed by Steve Rash, starring Patrick Dempsey and Amanda Peterson. Ronald, a nerdy high schooler, pays popular cheerleader Cindy to pretend to date him, and their arrangement slowly turns into something genuine. At 94 minutes, it’s honest, funny, and full of heart. I watched it during high school, and it helped me realize that love has nothing to do with status and everything to do with actually seeing someone for who they are. Real love doesn’t need pretending.

Why These Films, Out of All the Rest

Each of these movies captures a different shade of love: thrilling, quiet, chaotic, tragic, innocent, unexpected, or transformative. I watched many of them secretly in middle school and the rest throughout high school as I was figuring out myself and the world around me. In their own way, each film taught me that love comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors. It can be sad or happy, quiet or loud, gentle or messy. But no matter what form it takes, it’s always something worth feeling. If you dive into any of these on a chilly night, wrapped in blankets or curled beside someone you care for, I promise they’ll warm you from the inside out. These aren’t just my top 10 romance movies, they’re my comfort films, my heart playlist, the stories I go back to when I want to feel something real.