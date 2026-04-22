Clues, Lies, and Perfect Crimes: My Favorite Murder Mysteries

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something addictive about a good whodunit. Between the thrill of questioning your own instincts and catching the killer before the detective does, I’m in for the mental gymnastics. Regardless of whether it’s in a small town or a glamorous mansion, these stories blend curiosity with deadliness and irresistibility.

Knives Out Series

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out films reshape traditional detective storytelling with a modern flair. You’re drawn into a game of psychological stress with Benoit Blanc’s Southern drawl and sharp logic in every scene. Along every twist, we uncover the wealth, privilege, and deception that lie beneath the humor and eccentric characters. Each movie reminds you that murder mysteries can be both entertaining and socially aware.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Holly Jackson’s popular YA introduces true-crime obsession to the classroom. We explore alongside Pip’s investigation into an allegedly solved murder and expose how bias and power distort justice. It’s a fast-paced, emotionally charged theme that is perfect for podcast-loving readers who prefer cold cases and morally gray heroes.

The Thursday Murder Club

Richard Osman’s crime series has a charm that lies in its warmth; four retirees in a peaceful English village solve murders between tea breaks. It flips the genre on its head by showing that sharp minds don’t dull with age within its subtle commentary on loneliness, friendship, and purpose. Every character introduced has a meaning, whether it’s to tug at your heartstrings or leave you jaw-dropped.

The Residence

Inspired by Kate Brower’s novel, the adaptation by Paul Davies turns the White House into a murder mystery scene with a Shondaland twist. Alongside detective Cordelia Cupp, we unravel secrets after a murder at a state dinner leaves 132 rooms and 157 suspects. It’s witty and full of political intrigue, providing proof that skeletons cannot be hidden behind the D.C.’s powerful walls.

His & Hers

Alice Feeney’s His & Hers is a work of art in unreliable narration. Readers are kept guessing until the final page from two conflicting perspectives: a story told by a journalist and a detective. It feels like peeling back another layer of truth with every chapter, only to reveal a lie underneath.

Why I love the killer Thrillers and the clues

Each story proves that murder mysteries aren’t just about crime: they expose ambition, jealousy, and the fragile line between justice and revenge. Perhaps that’s why I keep coming back like a toxic ex: not for the disaster, but for the psychology behind every detail. Sometimes, the fascinating thing isn’t who did it, but why.