How Twilight Represents Growing Up as a Girl

When I think about what it was like to grow up as a girl in the 2010s, I think of Twilight. Not just because the franchise was iconic and completely took over pop culture, but because of the way people reacted to it, both positively and negatively.

Twilight was written by a woman with the intention of telling a story for teenage girls. The plot follows a group of high school students who discover that vampires and werewolves exist among them. It was not a revolutionary concept, but it was one that resonated deeply. Between the love triangle, dramatic plot twists, and intense emotions, it captivated its audience. Judging by its massive following, the story undeniably hit its mark. It became a five part film franchise and a defining piece of media for a generation of young girls.

However, with fame came backlash. A strange shift began to happen. Teenage girls started turning on the franchise, not necessarily because they disliked it, but because they wanted to be seen as different. The “I’m not like other girls” trend gained momentum, and suddenly, liking traditionally girly things became something to be embarrassed about. To appear cool or unique, many felt pressured to distance themselves from what other girls loved.

In order to be seen as interesting or appealing, especially to boys, there was an unspoken expectation to adopt more stereotypically masculine interests such as sports or cars, and to mock anything considered overly feminine. Being labelled a “girly girl” became the worst possible social offence.

This internalised rejection of femininity was mirrored by broader cultural criticism. Adults and critics alike dismissed Twilight as shallow or unnecessary media. Fans were labelled obsessive or childish. But when did enjoying a franchise become evidence of lacking intelligence? Men have adored Star Wars for decades, yet they are rarely subjected to the same level of ridicule. Even now, when media popular with teenage girls is mentioned, whether it is The Summer I Turned Pretty or One Direction, the response is often eye rolls and condescension.

Why is it acceptable for grown men to mock the interests of young girls? Disliking something does not make it inherently bad. It simply makes it not for you.

The same pattern appears in the way romance novels are treated. Because they are primarily marketed towards women, they are often dismissed as lesser literature. Many people feel embarrassed to admit that romance is their favourite genre. Yet reading is reading, and enthusiasm for stories, even those labelled as “fluff,” fosters imagination and emotional engagement. The genre’s popularity speaks for itself.

When did liking something feminine become an insult? When content is created specifically for young girls, it should not be met with disproportionate scorn. Young girls deserve stories that reflect their emotions, fantasies, and experiences without being rushed into consuming adult media.

Looking back at the 2010s, Twilight represents more than just vampires and werewolves. It reflects the social pressures young girls faced to distance themselves from their own interests in order to fit in. Girls are allowed to enjoy content made for them. Popularity does not diminish value, and embracing what you love does not make you less intelligent or less interesting.

Despite all the criticism it received, Twilight remained wildly successful, earning millions at the box office and securing its place in pop culture history. The backlash did not diminish its impact. If anything, it reinforced how powerful media created for young women can be.

Growing up as a girl in the 2010s meant navigating that contradiction: loving something wholeheartedly while being told you should not. And perhaps that is exactly why Twilight still matters.