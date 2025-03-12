Oscar ranking: here are the best and the worst of the season 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The Academy Awards never fail to spark debate, and this year is no exception. From groundbreaking performances to unexpected snubs, the Oscars delivered a mix of triumphs and disappointments. As we break down the best and worst of the season, let’s see which films and stars truly deserved the spotlight—and which left us wanting more.

10. Emilia Perez

Emilia Pérez tells the story of a powerful cartel leader who undergoes a life-changing journey while attempting to leave his criminal past behind. The film, directed by Jacques Audiard, blends crime drama with social commentary, aiming to deliver a thought-provoking narrative.

Despite its ambitious premise, Emilia Pérez struggles to find a consistent tone, which ultimately weakens its overall impact. The film’s blend of crime thriller and social critique often feels disjointed, leaving the audience unsure of what message the director intended to convey. The pacing is inconsistent, with long stretches of exposition that fail to maintain tension or emotional engagement.

Additionally, the character development falls flat, with the protagonist’s transformation feeling more like a plot device than a genuine journey. The supporting cast is underutilized, and key relationships lack the depth needed to make the story truly compelling. While the film attempts to tackle significant themes, it often does so in a heavy-handed manner, sacrificing subtlety for spectacle. Overall, Emilia Pérez feels like a missed opportunity to deliver a nuanced exploration of redemption and identity.

9. Nickel Boys



Based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Nickel Boys follows the story of two boys navigating the horrors of a brutal reform school in 1960s Florida. The film, directed by RaMell Ross and produced by MGM, delivers a harrowing glimpse into systemic racism and the loss of innocence, all while remaining faithful to the novel’s emotional weight.

Its powerful performances, particularly by the young leads, have been praised for their raw vulnerability, making it a strong contender in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories. However, some critics argue that the film’s pacing occasionally undermines its emotional impact, with certain scenes feeling stretched to fit an awards-season formula.

Visually, the movie stands out through its muted color palette and haunting cinematography, effectively mirroring the oppressive atmosphere of the story. The director’s decision to balance stark realism with moments of poetic imagery has been divisive among critics—some see it as a masterful touch, while others feel it detracts from the narrative’s urgency. Despite minor flaws, The Nickel Boys remains a thought-provoking and necessary film, addressing historical injustices with grace and intensity.

8. A Complete Unknown

Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown is a biographical drama centered around the life of legendary musician Bob Dylan. The film takes a unique, nonlinear approach to recount Dylan’s transformative journey through the 1960s, exploring his artistic evolution, personal struggles, and the enigmatic persona he cultivated throughout his career.

The acting in the movie is nothing short of exceptional, with the lead performance by Timothee Chalamet capturing the essence of Bob Dylan in all his contradictions. The actor’s portrayal of Dylan is a fascinating mix of vulnerability, confidence, and occasional alienation, perfectly mirroring the complexities of the musician’s public and private lives. The film’s success hinges on this nuanced performance, which effortlessly navigates Dylan’s various personas without falling into caricature. Supporting performances, particularly from the actors playing key figures in Dylan’s life, bring further depth to the narrative, with each contributing to the film’s rich emotional landscape. Their interactions with Dylan reflect the tumult of the era, from his rise to fame to his internal battles with his ever-changing identity.

However, despite the strong performances, A Complete Unknown does not escape some critical shortcomings. The film’s nonlinear structure, while innovative, can be disorienting, leaving the viewer struggling to piece together the timeline of events. This fragmented approach, though artistically intentional, sometimes detracts from the emotional continuity of the story. Additionally, while the movie touches on various defining moments of Dylan’s life, it occasionally glosses over key aspects of his persona in favor of exploring his mystique, which might leave some fans yearning for a more grounded, detailed exploration of his character.

7. The Substance

Written and directed by Coralie Fargeat, The Substance is a body horror movie that follows a fading dancing class TV presenter played by Demi Moore, Elizabeth Sparkle, who, after being fired from her own program due to her age, enters an experiment where she temporarily creates a younger and better version of herself, Sue.

The film’s concept is both intriguing and unsettling, offering a fresh take on the genre by merging body horror with social commentary on ageism and beauty standards. Demi Moore delivers a powerful performance, capturing Elizabeth’s vulnerability and desperation with nuance. The dual role between Elizabeth and Sue creates a compelling dynamic, allowing the narrative to explore the consequences of chasing eternal youth.

However, despite its bold premise, The Substance occasionally falls into predictable tropes. The pacing feels uneven at times, with certain scenes lingering too long while others rush through significant plot points. The movie succeeds in sparking conversations about society’s obsession with youth and perfection, but its message can feel heavy-handed in places. Overall, the movie is an ambitious and thought-provoking film that delivers moments of brilliance, even if it doesn’t fully capitalize on its innovative premise.

6. The Brutalist

Set across decades, The Brutalist follows the life of an immigrant architect chasing the American dream while facing personal and professional struggles. Directed by Brady Corbet, the film blends art, ambition, and identity into a slow-burning character study wrapped in striking visuals.

What really stands out is how this film looks and feels. The cinematography and production design are absolutely stunning, turning the film’s minimalistic aesthetic into something hypnotic. But the movie’s slow pacing and emotional distance could leave some viewers more impressed than truly moved. It’s the kind of film that critics will probably praise, but general audiences might struggle to connect with, even though we have almost 4 hours with these characters.

When it comes to the Oscars, The Brutalist feels like a safe bet for technical categories like Cinematography and Production Design — and maybe even Best Director if the Academy goes for something more daring. Whether it sweeps or stays on the indie side of the race, the film is a perfect example of how the Oscars often wrestle between rewarding emotional stories or artistic ambition.

5. Dune: Part two

Dune: Part Two, directed by Denis Villeneuve, continues the epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel. The film follows Paul Atreides as he deepens his alliance with the Fremen while grappling with his destiny and the political conflicts surrounding the desert planet Arrakis. As Paul faces both external threats and internal struggles, the story delves further into themes of power, prophecy, and the consequences of leadership.

The acting in Dune: Part Two is one of the film’s greatest strengths. Timothée Chalamet delivers a more mature and layered performance as Paul Atreides, portraying the character’s transformation with subtle intensity. His portrayal effectively captures Paul’s internal battle between duty and fear, making the protagonist’s journey feel more emotionally grounded. Zendaya, with more screen time in this installment, brings both strength and vulnerability to Chani, elevating the chemistry between the two leads. The supporting cast, including standout performances by Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem, adds depth to the story, making the world of Arrakis feel even more immersive.

Despite its stunning performances, the film isn’t without some critical flaws. The slow pacing, particularly in the film’s quieter moments, might test the patience of some viewers.Additionally, the film’s heavy reliance on visual storytelling—through breathtaking—sometimes sacrifices character development in favor of spectacle. However, Dune: Part Two ultimately succeeds in delivering a powerful continuation of the saga, driven by its remarkable cast and Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious vision.

4. Wicked

Based on Gregory Maguire’s novel and the iconic Broadway musical, Wicked: Part 1, directed by Jon M. Chu, finally brings the story of Elphaba Thropp to the big screen. The film expands the universe of Oz, diving deeper into the characters’ emotions and delivering breathtaking musical moments. It explores the journey of the misunderstood green girl before she became the Wicked Witch of the West, showing the complexities behind her so-called villainous nature.

Cynthia Erivo delivers a powerful performance as Elphaba, blending vulnerability and strength in both her acting and singing. Her expressive eyes and delicate face expressions allow the audience to connect with Elphaba’s dreams and struggles. Musically, she shines in her solo numbers, especially “The Wizard and I”, while “Defying Gravity” is a show-stopping moment that brings new layers of emotion to the character’s transformation.

Ariana Grande’s portrayal of Glinda is equally captivating, balancing humor and heart with ease. Her comedic timing in “Popular” is flawless, while her chemistry with Erivo gives the film its emotional core. Beyond the performances, the film impresses with its stunning practical sets, from the vibrant Munchkinland fields to the detailed halls of Shiz University. With unforgettable musical numbers, heartfelt acting, and striking visuals, Wicked: Part 1 proves to be a magical adaptation that leaves audiences eagerly awaiting the second part.

3. Anora



Anora, directed by Sean Baker, follows Anora (Mikey Madison), a young stripper living in New York’s suburbs who impulsively marries Ivan Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a Russian billionaire. What starts as a whirlwind romance quickly turns into a chaotic journey as their relationship is threatened by his wealthy family. The film explores the clash between social classes, especially how society views sex workers and how they see themselves in a world that often ignores them.

The film skillfully blends comedy and drama, creating a story that starts lighthearted and gradually becomes more melancholic. The vibrant set design and colorful costumes contrast with the darker themes lurking beneath the surface. Sean Baker’s screenplay is sharp and reflective, using humor to expose deep inequalities while shifting into emotional territory as the plot unfolds. The unpredictable tone keeps the audience hooked from start to finish.

Mikey Madison delivers a career-best performance, capturing Anora’s vulnerability and strength with nuance. Yura Borisov, nominated for Best Supporting Actor, stands out as Igor, a bodyguard who understands the deeper meaning behind the chaos. Their final scene together is the emotional core of the movie, leaving a lasting impression. Anora is a powerful, thought-provoking film that deserves multiple viewings, revealing new layers with every watch.

2. Conclave

Conclave, directed by Edward Berger and written by Peter Straughan, follows Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) as he oversees the election of a new pope after the sudden death of the previous one. Set in the Vatican, the film explores the political tensions, conspiracies, and hidden agendas within the Church, placing Lawrence at the center of a web of secrets. The story transforms a seemingly straightforward election into a gripping psychological drama.

The film’s atmosphere is built through stunning cinematography by Stephane Fontaine, who uses the Sistine Chapel as more than just a setting. The dim lighting and precise camera movements create an aura of mystery, while subtle visual metaphors link the chapel’s artwork to the characters’ emotions and internal struggles. The combination of visual storytelling and a tense script keeps the audience questioning every character’s intentions without ever being too obvious.

Ralph Fiennes delivers a standout performance, portraying Cardinal Lawrence’s internal conflict with quiet intensity. His expressions convey a man torn between faith and doubt. Stanley Tucci adds charm and complexity as Cardinal Bellini, while Isabella Rossellini’s brief but impactful role as Sister Agnes proves that even with limited screen time, an actor can leave a lasting impression. Conclave solidifies Berger’s reputation for creating thought-provoking dramas, blending stunning visuals with layered performances that prioritize questions over answers.

1. Ainda Estou Aqui ( I’m Still Here)

After 26 years, Brazil returns to the Oscars spotlight with Ainda Estou Aqui, nominated for Best International Feature, Best Picture, and Best Actress for Fernanda Torres. Based on true events during the Brazilian military dictatorship in the 1970s, the film follows Eunice Paiva as she searches for answers after her husband, Rubens Paiva, is taken by the government and never returns. The movie highlights not only a dark chapter in Brazilian history but also the emotional toll on families torn apart by the regime.

Walter Salles directs the adaptation with meticulous attention to detail, creating an immersive atmosphere through production design. The family’s house becomes a central element, changing over time and reflecting the emotional scars left by the dictatorship. Authentic costumes, cars, and a carefully selected soundtrack featuring Brazilian legends like Erasmo Carlos and Gal Costa transport the audience to the era, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

Fernanda Torres delivers a career-defining performance as Eunice, conveying grief, strength, and resilience through subtle expressions and penetrating eyes. She embodies a mother forced to carry on without showing her pain, representing the silent suffering of countless families. Selton Melo, as Rubens Paiva, brings warmth and kindness to the screen, making his character’s absence even more devastating. Ainda Estou Aqui is a haunting, beautifully crafted film that honors the memory of those who endured one of Brazil’s darkest periods, standing as one of the best movies of the year.

————————————-

The article above was edited by Anna Maria Prado .

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!