Personally, I became obsessed with Timothee Chalamet during the 2020 quarantine TikTok edit era. I’ll never forget seeing the edit for the first time; it was life-changing! For those who may not know, Timothee Chalamet is a 29-year-old actor who got his start in the business when he was very young. Timothee went to LaGuardia High School in New York City, one of the leading high schools that many celebrities attended. After his time at LaGuardia, he attended Columbia University and New York University but dropped out to pursue his acting dreams. Now, Timothee stars in some of the biggest movies, such as A Complete Unknown, Dune, Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, Little Women, and so many more.

Some of my personal favorite films of his are Little Women, Call Me By Your Name, and Lady Bird. All three films are absolute masterpieces, and I encourage everyone to watch them. My number 1 favorite would have to be Little Women because it’s a classic, and he plays his character so spot-on that it’s impressive. I really want to see him as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, I’ve heard that he is absolutely amazing in it.

Although Timothee has been in numerous films and has been nominated for numerous awards, he unfortunately has yet to win. Saturday Night Live made a funny joke about this scenario when Timothee hosted last week. It honestly shocks me that he hasn’t won an award yet, as I believe that he is one of the most talented actors of our generation. I really hope he wins next time!

Aside from his amazing films, Timothee is also known for being quite the meme on social media. Between old videos like his video game reviews, statistics song for his high school teacher, and his performance as Nicki Minaj and his current videos such as his interview with Brittany Broski and his numerous SNL appearances, he has an insane digital footprint. Timothee is also in a relationship with businesswoman Kylie Jenner. This relationship, in general, has caused many memes and many opinions from the public. Many people aren’t in support of their relationship, as they’re seemingly very opposite people. However, I have a hot take! I love Timothee and Kylie! I think that they’re so cute and sweet with each other. I, very para socially, want them to work out and live happily ever after.

What do you think about Timothee and Timothee with Kylie?

Overall, Timothee has been an absolute icon throughout his entire career. I love how he can be so silly and goofy yet also so intense and serious in his films. At the age of 29, Timothee has already created waves in the cinema space and even the music space in this role as Bob Dylan. He is so young and has so many amazing years of acting and singing ahead of him. I am so excited to see what he does next! I truly think he will go down in history as one of the greatest actors of our time.