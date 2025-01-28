Why Demi Moore Deserves To Win Best Actress at the Oscars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The Oscar nominations are in, and I’m beyond thrilled to see Demi Moore among the nominees! Awards season is my favorite time of year, and honestly, the best part is always the acceptance speeches. There’s something so special about watching an artist experience such a big moment in real time, and that’s why Moore’s recent Golden Globes speech resonated with me. In her speech, Moore reflected on being called a “popcorn actress,” a label that boxed her into making commercial hits while denying her the chance for artistic recognition.

Holding her Golden Globe, Moore says, “Thirty years ago, a producer told me I was a ‘popcorn actress,’ and at that time, I made that mean this wasn’t something I was allowed to have. I could make movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but I couldn’t be acknowledged. And I bought into it — I believed that.”

Her vulnerability was inspiring. I could relate to the feeling of working hard yet still falling short of my goals or questioning whether my dreams were even possible. Moore’s Golden Globes win wasn’t just a celebration of talent — it was a powerful testament to perseverance, and her performance in The Substance proves she is more than deserving of an Oscar.

In The Substance, Moore plays Elizabeth Sparkle, a former Hollywood star grappling with aging out of the spotlight. The film parallels Moore’s own journey, as her character works for an industry obsessed with youth and beauty.

One of the most uncomfortable scenes takes place at a dinner between Elizabeth and her misogynistic producer, Harvey. He informs her that she’s being fired for a “younger face” while shoveling shrimp into his mouth, sauce flying everywhere.

The sound design heightens the discomfort, making the scene not just visually disgusting but emotionally unsettling. It highlights the double standards women face — men can be unkempt and still hold power, while women are valued only for their looks.

This moment sets the stage for Elizabeth’s desperate struggle to regain public approval. She discovers a drug called “the Substance,” which allows her to split into two versions of herself: her current self and a younger persona named Sue, played by Margaret Qualley. The catch is that each version can only exist for seven days at a time, forcing Elizabeth to share her life with her younger, more socially acceptable self.

As Sue lands the role Elizabeth was fired from, Elizabeth begins to lose her sense of self. She sees her life as invaluable and a waste of time, marking Xs on her calendar when she is Elizabeth as if those days don’t even count. This self-hatred becomes the core of the film, and we watch Elizabeth spiral as she abuses the substance to avoid facing herself.

The most powerful scene of the movie — and the one that should secure Moore her Oscar — comes as Elizabeth gets ready for a date. While looking at Sue’s lifeless body, Elizabeth’s insecurities take over. She tries to fix her lipstick but smears it across her cheek, then rubs her eyes and slaps her face in frustration.

The scene escalates into a moment of self-harm as Elizabeth tears at her skin, embodying the destructive ways women internalize society’s impossible beauty standards. It’s heartbreaking to watch, not because of any special effects, but because of Moore’s painfully raw performance.

This scene alone captures the societal horror of women physically and emotionally harming themselves to fit cultural ideals. It’s a gut-wrenching moment that stays with you long after the credits roll.

Beyond her extraordinary performance, Moore’s story as an overdue veteran adds to her Oscar campaign. Hollywood loves a comeback story, and seeing someone who’s spent years proving their talent finally get the recognition they deserve is incredibly satisfying.

Moore has put in the work, and with The Substance, she has reached a defining moment in her career. If Moore can lean into this “overdue” narrative during awards season, she’s got a real shot at winning.

In a highly competitive year, Moore’s journey stands out as one of the most compelling. Her decades of dedication, combined with a performance that exceeds all expectations, make her a frontrunner and, quite frankly, the clear winner, for the Oscar.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!