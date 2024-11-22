If you’re ready to go somewhere over the rainbow into the whimsical, witchy world of Wicked and The Wizard of Oz, buckle up — this timeline is about to blow your ruby slippers off. Whether you’re a Broadway buff who knows every word to “Popular” or someone who grew up humming “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” during sleepovers, the Oz-iverse has more twists and turns than a tornado in Kansas.

Ever wondered how Elphaba became the “Wicked Witch” or what makes Glinda so good? Or maybe you’re curious how Dorothy’s house-dropping arrival connects to a tale of rebellion, friendship, and magical politics. Either way, this isn’t just a story of witches and wizards — both Wicked and The Wizard of Oz are brimming with misunderstood characters, moral dilemmas, and a healthy dose of “Is this my villain origin story?” vibes.

So, grab your broomstick (or bubble), and let’s break it down. We’re unraveling the timeline of the OG Emerald City saga and its dazzling stage counterpart. From the Wicked years where Elphaba and Glinda’s frenemy status steals the spotlight to Dorothy’s technicolor quest, there’s no place like here to make sense of it all. Wicked? Wonderful? Why not both?

How Is Wicked Connected To The Wizard Of Oz?

The timelines of Wicked and The Wizard of Oz overlap, as Wicked serves as both a reimagining and a prequel to Dorothy’s story. But let’s be real — Wicked is more than just an origin story. It’s the sassy, revisionist cousin of The Wizard of Oz. Gregory Maguire’s book takes L. Frank Baum’s original world and gives it a whole new meaning, keeping some iconic elements while remixing others.

In the Wicked novel, we learn that the Wizard has ruled Oz for about 40 years, a reign marked by corruption and propaganda. His actions lead to the events that shape Elphaba’s transformation into the “Wicked Witch.” The story culminates when Dorothy’s journey intersects with Elphaba’s — but this time, we see things from the Witch’s perspective.

Where did it all begin?

Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West (later adapted into a smash-hit Broadway musical) flips the Yellow Brick Road upside down, giving us the backstory we never knew we needed. So, who really is Elphaba? She’s the green-skinned, sharp-witted protagonist who’s unapologetically different.

Elphaba starts her journey at Shiz University, where she meets the bubbly blonde Galinda (later Glinda the Good). Against all odds, they go from rivals to frenemies to besties in a tale of rivalry, rebellion, and sisterhood. But this isn’t just a college drama. Elphaba discovers the Wizard’s shady experiments on magical creatures and fights back, and the Wizard brands her as “wicked” to discredit her. It’s less “evil sorceress” and more “misunderstood girlboss.”

This backstory sets the stage for Elphaba’s infamous reputation by the time Dorothy arrives in Oz. Wicked reveals that much of what we know about the “Wicked Witch” is shaped by propaganda and misunderstanding.

Where does The Wizard of Oz come into play?

Universal Pictures

Published in 1900, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz introduced the world to Dorothy Gale, a Kansas farm girl swept up in a tornado and dropped into the magical chaos of Oz. Her adventures in the 1939 movie version remain iconic: teaming up with a brainless Scarecrow, a heart-seeking Tin Man, and a Cowardly Lion to find the Wizard and get back home. Along the way, she faces the Wicked Witch of the West, whose villainy becomes central to the story.

In Wicked, Dorothy’s arrival is just the climax of a much bigger tale. From Elphaba’s perspective, Dorothy’s journey is less about defeating a witch and more about the tragic fallout. Glinda, seeking to avoid conflict and maintain her own rise, becomes a public ally of the Wizard, though she remains emotionally tied to Elphaba. By the time Dorothy’s house lands and commences down the Yellow Brick Road, Elphaba’s actions to protect her family and fight the Wizard are seen as acts of wickedness from Dorothy’s perspective. In the musical, Elphaba fakes her own death after Dorothy causes her to “melt” and uses it as the ultimate scapegoat to live in secrecy.

While we probably won’t see the timeline fully play out until the second part of the Wicked is released in 2025, The Wizard of Oz focuses on Dorothy’s straightforward quest, Wicked dives into the complex web of politics, propaganda, and personal choices that shaped Oz long before she arrived. Wicked challenges the notion of good versus evil, and as the upcoming Wicked movies promise to expand the story, we’ll see whether Elphaba’s legacy continues to defy gravity or finds a new twist in the western sky.