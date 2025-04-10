With the creation of TikTok, internet users’ source of research became the platform itself. And, contrary to expectations, the population has responded very well to this influence. As a result, the app is being increasingly updated to attract different audiences, especially the culinary one. Currently, the recipes that are produced in the largest quantities in homes around the world come directly from the TikTok timeline.
In 2025, this aspect is guaranteed to get even better. The following recipes promise to make our mouths water all year round:
1. Savory Protein Bowls
Inspired by the famous pokes (originally from Hawaii), bowls have been going viral in the United States and on TikTok for a few months now. Whether made with just vegetables or with carbohydrates and protein sources, they are assembled in the following order: base (either green leaves or carbohydrates such as rice, potatoes, squash, etc.), protein (chicken, fish, or meat), grains (sesame, chickpeas, edamame), and condiments/sauces of your choice. Because of its versatility and ease of preparation, this option appeals to most audiences. These combinations promise to become more popular, spreading to different countries and cultures and bringing unusual and different mixtures.
2. Homemade Tacos
This food became popular among internet users at the end of 2024 and has been gaining popularity since the beginning of 2025. Homemade Tacos are a more practical and healthier option for those who want to eat something similar to fast food, but which fits into a more protein-rich and nutritious diet. The recipe consists of placing a piece of hamburger on top of a tortilla (whether homemade or not) and completing the meal with the toppings of your choice. The most common among TikTok’s content creators are: cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, guacamole, spicy sauces and sour cream — bringing this dish closer to its original Mexican roots.
3. Cookies
If you’re looking for a companion for a rainy day of reading, this sweet treat is the perfect choice! With the success of the Crumbl Cookies franchise in 2024, internet users began to develop homemade recipes for the dessert, since the store’s units are only located in the USA and Canada. On the platform, you can find everything from traditional cookies made by grandma to more elaborate ones with fillings. All lovers of cookies and heart-warming sweets will be satisfied.
4. Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Cups
This is the typical dessert when you are starving for a sweet (REALLY SWEAT) treat. The Dubai Chocolate actually is the most famous type of chocolate on TikTok right now. The ingredients are simple: tahini paste encased in milk chocolate, pistachio and crispy kataifi (a very fine vermicelli-like pastry, used to make desserts in Middle Eastern cuisines). The Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Cup is a sophisticated and tangy way to make the Dubai Chocolate taste better. To produce this dessert, you just have to make layers of chocolate (you can use just the milk one or mix with white chocolate), strawberry, pistachio butter and crispy kataifi. You can be sure this recipe will cure anything that aches and pains you.
5. Toasts
The toast became famous, because it’s the easiest snack option for when you’re in a hurry. All you need is: a piece of bread and creativity. And the best part is that you can eat it anywhere and at any time of the day. The most searched options on TikTok are the garlic, burrata, tomatoes and pesto, avocado ones and the french toast.
At TikTok, the trends are only expected to grow more and more and from here, we’re eager to find out what the next food trends will be. So don’t forget to try out one of the recipes mentioned today!
————————————
