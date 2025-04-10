The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the creation of TikTok, internet users’ source of research became the platform itself. And, contrary to expectations, the population has responded very well to this influence. As a result, the app is being increasingly updated to attract different audiences, especially the culinary one. Currently, the recipes that are produced in the largest quantities in homes around the world come directly from the TikTok timeline.

In 2025, this aspect is guaranteed to get even better. The following recipes promise to make our mouths water all year round:

1. Savory Protein Bowls

Inspired by the famous pokes (originally from Hawaii), bowls have been going viral in the United States and on TikTok for a few months now. Whether made with just vegetables or with carbohydrates and protein sources, they are assembled in the following order: base (either green leaves or carbohydrates such as rice, potatoes, squash, etc.), protein (chicken, fish, or meat), grains (sesame, chickpeas, edamame), and condiments/sauces of your choice. Because of its versatility and ease of preparation, this option appeals to most audiences. These combinations promise to become more popular, spreading to different countries and cultures and bringing unusual and different mixtures.

@clairehodginss High Protein Harvest Chicken Bowls! 🥗🍗😋 This is one of my favorite healthy meals to make for lunch or dinner! These Harvest Chicken Bowls are packed with so much flavor, are high in protein, and so easy to make! They are also perfect for meal prep 🙌 This recipe makes 2 servings: ~ 436 calories, 46g protein, 42g carbs, 9g fat each For the bowls: – 1/2 cup dry quinoa – 1 cup water – 2 medium sized sweet potatoes – olive oil spray – pinch of salt – 4 cups arugula or spinach – 2 tbsp reduced sugar cranberries – 2 tbsp chopped walnuts – 2 tbsp crumbled goat cheese Maple tahini dressing: – 2 tbsp tahini – 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar – 1 tbsp cold water – 1 tbsp maple syrup – pinch of salt Let’s make it! 👩🏼‍🍳 – Add quinoa and water to pot, bring to a boil, then simmer for 10-15 minutes until all water is absorbed. – Dice sweet potatoes and toss with olive oil spray and a pinch of salt. Air fry at 400F for 12-15 minutes, or bake at 425F for 18-20 minutes until soft. – Whisk together all dressing ingredients until smooth and creamy. – Divide arugula into two bowls. Top with quinoa, roasted sweet potato, grilled chicken, cranberries, walnuts and goat cheese. – Drizzle over the dressing or keep it on the side if you are meal prepping. Enjoy! 🫶 #mealprep #highprotein #highproteinmealprep #protein #chickenbowl #nourishbowl #healthylunch #healthydinner #easydinner #lunchideas #fitrecipe #highproteinrecipes #recipes #healthyrecipe #proteinrecipe #airfryer #mealprepideas #mealpreplunch #saladdressing #healthydressing ♬ Walking Around – Nikitta

2. Homemade Tacos

This food became popular among internet users at the end of 2024 and has been gaining popularity since the beginning of 2025. Homemade Tacos are a more practical and healthier option for those who want to eat something similar to fast food, but which fits into a more protein-rich and nutritious diet. The recipe consists of placing a piece of hamburger on top of a tortilla (whether homemade or not) and completing the meal with the toppings of your choice. The most common among TikTok’s content creators are: cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, guacamole, spicy sauces and sour cream — bringing this dish closer to its original Mexican roots.

3. Cookies

If you’re looking for a companion for a rainy day of reading, this sweet treat is the perfect choice! With the success of the Crumbl Cookies franchise in 2024, internet users began to develop homemade recipes for the dessert, since the store’s units are only located in the USA and Canada. On the platform, you can find everything from traditional cookies made by grandma to more elaborate ones with fillings. All lovers of cookies and heart-warming sweets will be satisfied.

4. Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Cups

This is the typical dessert when you are starving for a sweet (REALLY SWEAT) treat. The Dubai Chocolate actually is the most famous type of chocolate on TikTok right now. The ingredients are simple: tahini paste encased in milk chocolate, pistachio and crispy kataifi (a very fine vermicelli-like pastry, used to make desserts in Middle Eastern cuisines). The Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Cup is a sophisticated and tangy way to make the Dubai Chocolate taste better. To produce this dessert, you just have to make layers of chocolate (you can use just the milk one or mix with white chocolate), strawberry, pistachio butter and crispy kataifi. You can be sure this recipe will cure anything that aches and pains you.

@sivanskitchen Dubai Chocolate Inspired Strawberry Cup🍓🍫 Ingredients * 3 cups shredded kataifi dough, chopped * 8 ounces raw, unroasted, unsalted pistachios * ¼ cup oil * ¼ cup powdered sugar * 16 ounces white chocolate * 16 ounces milk chocolate * 10 whole strawberries Instructions Prepare the Kataifi Dough 1. If frozen, thaw the kataifi dough and chop it into small pieces. 2. Heat a pan over medium heat and add the shredded dough. Toast while continuously stirring to prevent burning. This step requires patience, as it needs to reach a golden-brown color. Make the Pistachio Butter 3. In a high-speed blender, blend the pistachios until creamy. 4. Add oil and powdered sugar, then continue blending until smooth. Melt the Chocolate 5. In separate microwave-safe bowls, melt the white chocolate and milk chocolate in 20-second intervals, stirring between each until smooth. Combine the Mixture 1. Reserve ¼ cup of pistachio butter for drizzling. 2. Pour the remaining pistachio butter over the toasted kataifi dough and mix well. 3. Add the melted white chocolate to the mixture and combine thoroughly. Assemble the Cups 9. Drizzle some of the reserved pistachio butter along the inside of your serving cup, followed by a drizzle of milk chocolate. 10. Fill the cup halfway with whole strawberries. 11. Add 1–2 scoops of the pistachio-kataifi mixture. 12. Top with melted chocolate and repeat the layering process once more. Serve & Enjoy 13. Enjoy immediately while fresh! #sivanskitchen #fyp #dubaichocolate #dubai #dubaichocolatestrawberrycups #strawberry #valentinesday #valentine #galentinesday #galentine #chocolate ♬ sonido original – 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖎𝖔 𝖔𝖑𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘🎭

5. Toasts

The toast became famous, because it’s the easiest snack option for when you’re in a hurry. All you need is: a piece of bread and creativity. And the best part is that you can eat it anywhere and at any time of the day. The most searched options on TikTok are the garlic, burrata, tomatoes and pesto, avocado ones and the french toast.

At TikTok, the trends are only expected to grow more and more and from here, we’re eager to find out what the next food trends will be. So don’t forget to try out one of the recipes mentioned today!

