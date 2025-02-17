I Tried The Viral Dubai Chocolate Everyone Is Raving About…

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, Dubai chocolate has taken over social media, becoming the latest viral trend on Instagram and TikTok. If you haven’t heard of it yet, I’m here to tell you all about it. Foodies (myself included) have been curious upon hearing about Dubai chocolate. But what is it exactly, and why is everyone raving about it? Let me fill you in, I’ve got all the details for you.

What is Dubai Chocolate?

After doing some preliminary research, “Dubai chocolate” was invented by Sarah Hamouda, a Dubai-based chocolatier. She owns the company Fix Dessert Chocolatier and began selling her unique chocolate bars in 2021. Dubai chocolate consists of a filling made of pistachio cream and crunchy kataifi (also known as kunafa), a traditional Middle Eastern dessert made of shredded phyllo pastry dough. With pistachio being all the rage the past year or so (peep Starbucks pistachio lattes/cold brews, pistachio gelato, etc) it makes sense that Dubai chocolate would be taking off.

How Social Media Created a Buzz for Dubai Chocolate

If you’re reading this in 2025, Dubai chocolate is definitely having its moment. From TikTok to Instagram, this dessert has captured the attention of food lovers all over. Some popular influencers like Brigette Pheloung (@acquiredstyle) and @sistersnacking have tried Dubai chocolate and have made videos about it. Creators like @Moribyan on TikTok have even made videos showing you how to make the chocolate from scratch! There are even ASMR influencers who have been trying Dubai chocolate, who make it impossible to scroll by their posts without wanting a bite.

As someone who is constantly immersed in the foodie world and runs a food account (@foodbitesbybella), I can tell you that Dubai chocolate is all I’ve been seeing on my feed. As you may know, social media is a driving force behind viral food trends, connecting creators and food lovers in ways never seen before. With the power of social media, Dubai chocolate is just one of many viral food trends, and it certainly won’t be the last.

My honest Review Trying the Viral Dubai Chocolate Bar

After seeing the buzz about the chocolate all over my TikTok feed, I wanted to try it for myself but not from an online retailer. I came across Sweets by Jenna, a custom bakery in Rocky Hill, CT (about 40 minutes from campus), that was selling Dubai chocolate. To be honest, I wasn’t sure what to expect since I’d never had anything like it before. The moment I tried a bite, I couldn’t stop eating it. The chocolate was perfectly sweet while balancing out the slightly salty center. The filling was crunchy, creamy, and smooth all at the same time. It was an experience, to say the least. The flavors were incredible, and the more I ate it, the more I started to taste the pistachio cream. This is the perfect treat to have any time of the day. You could have it with a coffee in the morning, have it as an afternoon snack, or even have it as an after-dinner treat (IMO… it would make for the perfect midnight snack)

My final thoughts

Instead of the traditional Dubai chocolate bar shape that I’m sure you’ve seen, Sweets by Jenna decided to put their own twist on the viral chocolate bar by making it into heart-shaped molds filled with the crunchy kataifi and creamy pistachio filling. According to spreadrecipes.com, many Dubai chocolatiers are known for experimenting with unique flavors like pistachio, saffron, dates, cardamom, and tahini which drive the price up. And, if you’re familiar with pistachios, you know they can be quite pricey. Pistachios require specific climate requirements to grow as well as a lengthy harvesting process. So, it’s no surprise that the cost of Dubai chocolate tends to be higher than other chocolates, given the high-quality ingredients that are hard to find. But trust me when I say, it’s totally worth the splurge.

The long-awaited question: would I buy it again? Absolutely. The unique blend of flavors and textures is something you won’t find in your average chocolate bar here in the United States. Not only is it visually appealing but it tastes delicious too! If you can get your hands on Dubai chocolate, it is definitely a treat worth having once in a while.

I guarantee the next viral food trend is just around the corner. Whatever it may be, I’ll be here for it!