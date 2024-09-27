Crumbl Cookies’ New Cakes, Pies, and Savory Items: Hit or Miss?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Crumbl Cookies first opened in 2017, but it wasn’t until 2021 that I experienced my first bite. A friend raved about this new cookie place, comparing it to Georgetown Cupcakes due to their weekly flavor changes. Intrigued by this concept as a fan of cookies and unique flavors, I gave it a try.

I still remember my first order which was a four-pack featuring Brownie Sundae, Snickerdoodle Cupcake, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip, and a Sugar Cookie. While it was a relatively simple week in terms of flavors, I fell in love with their innovative cookie creations at that moment. I was also pleasantly surprised by the size and the presentation of each cookie. At the time, the prices were relatively high, but it was still $2 less than they are today, and that’s not including the additional cost for non-cookie items such as cakes and pies.

It might seem crazy that people buy Crumbl Cookies every week and even record reviews, but it’s undeniably addictive. Sure, the cost and calories can add up, but it’s worth it for those with a sweet tooth. Although I don’t visit Crumbl every week, if a flavor catches my eye I’ll drop everything and head over without hesitation.

Recently, Crumbl has expanded its offerings to include cookie cutters to help manage the large cookie sizes, making it easier to share or save for later. I thought this was brilliant marketing and bought one just this month, planning to use it every time I buy Crumbl.

In February 2024, Crumbl introduced cakes; the Tres Leches Cake being the first, which I have yet to sample. They have also begun incorporating muffins and pies into their lineup. While some people might not be fans of these new additions, I kind of dig it. My first experience with their cakes was the Beetlejuice cake. A chocolate creation that, while enjoyable, did not meet my expectations. A banana bread option from that same week was decent, but lacked the flavor I anticipated.

I came across a TikTok post talking about Crumbl’s new savory pies, which they started making after acquiring a Utah-based company called Crust Club. The idea of getting a warm Italian pizza pie from Crumbl is both surprising and exciting to me. But I noticed a lot of people in the comments were against this change, saying Crumbl should stick to cookies.

With the addition of cakes, pies, and other specialty items, Crumbl has raised its prices. This makes me wonder: Are they making more money with these higher prices and new products, or are they risking losing their loyal customers?

Personally, even though some people aren’t happy and there are weeks when the flavors don’t appeal to everyone, I think Crumbl is becoming popular again. I lost interest for a while after high school, but their recent creative flavors and new products have made me excited about them again. It will be interesting to see how Crumbl continues to grow and change in the world of baked goods.