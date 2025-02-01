Trending Tiktok Foods To Try: From Girl Dinners to Birria Tacos

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trending Tiktok Foods

If you spend any time scrolling on TikTok, you’ve probably heard that the app is no longer just for viral challenges and dances. It’s become a hub for food trends that capture our taste buds and spark our creativity in the kitchen. Let’s take a look at some of the trending foods that are capturing our attention right now: girl dinners, Dubai chocolate strawberry cups, birria tacos, and chamoy pickles.

Girl Dinners: The Essence of Casual Dining & Creativity

Girl dinner is a basic meal that consists of either some of your favorite snacks or even leftovers. This trend encourages being creative and allows you to use a mix of your favorite snacks without any rules or restrictions on what you eat for dinner. The beauty of this trend is that not only it celebrate getting creative with meals but also eliminating food waste. What I love most about girl dinner is that it can satisfy the hunger needs, especially for anyone who always finds themselves constantly opening the fridge looking for new meals. Social media apps like Tiktok have also played a major role in helpinng influence the trend, by users posting videos of their delishious plates using #Girldinner. Another thing this trend has done is its built a community amongst other social media users to share their girl dinner recipes with others and be able to celebrate casual dining.

the exQuisite Dubai Chocolate strawberry cups

If you have a sweet tooth, you must check out Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Cups. This treat takes fresh strawberries and turns them into something sweet by filling them with a rich chocolate ganache or even cream. This sweet treat looks like a work of art and is sometimes even garnished with edible gold. These are a simple yet luxurious dessert and can be found at restaurants or can even be made at home.

Not only is this dessert aesthetically pleasing and flavorful, but it’s also a fun opportunity to be creative in the kitchen and make your own. TikTok has inspired many users to put their twist on this recipe. From using different chocolates like milk, dark, or even using different flavor fillings. If you are interested in creating this amazing dessert grab your ingredients, tap into your creativity, and enjoy this luxurious treat.

Birria Bliss: tacos dipped in flavor

Birria tacos are also an absolute must-try for anyone who craves authentic Mexican flavorful food. The tradition of how these tacos are made is with cooked beef or goat and seasoned with authentic Mexican spices that the meat is also cooked in to give a savory flavor. The best part of birria is the consomé, which is the flavorful broth that the tacos are dipped in. All of the seasonings and flavors come together to make this such a satisfying meal.

Birria tacos have taken Tiktok by storm by capturing users’ attention with videos that showcase their deliciousness. It’s almost very impossible not to scroll past these tacos without craving to want to make them or wanting to buy them. These tacos are a celebration of tradition and will always bring people together because of the love that is shared for food.

Chamoy Pickles: The ultimate sweet & spicy crunch

If you want to elevate your snacking game, chamoy pickles definitely might be the snack for you. This trendy snack takes the tanginess of the pickle and combines it with the chamoy flavor which is a Mexican sauce made from pickled fruit, chili, and lime. Once both flavors combine it is a perfect blend of sweet, tangy, and spicy.

Chamoy pickles have become so popular on platforms like TikTok, where its users can share their different creative takes on this particular snack. For instance, I have seen quite a few videos where people are eating chamoy pickles with sour candy or even hot chips. Whether you choose to eat them directly from the jar or even spread them out on a charcuterie board, this snack will cure your cravings. Chamoy pickles bold flavors and its eye-catching presentation also make it a fun snack for parties.

TikTok has completely changed the way we think about food by offering a plethora of fun trends to try. Girl dinner is such an amazing trend throwing your favorite snacks for meals allows you to avoid wasting food and get creative with your meals. Girl dinners help you release stress by not worrying about following a recipe and getting creative. The Dubai chocolate strawberry cups are a perfect snack for wanting something sweet and luxurious. And if you’re craving something unique chamoy pickles is the snack for you with its captivating flavor it keeps you wanting more.

These food trends are about more than exciting new snacks or recipes; they’re about building community, sparking creativity, and celebrating the joy food brings to our lives. Each trend is a wonderful reminder of how foods unite us and allows us to create fun memories by creating or trying these trending meals.