Five Easy Breakfast Ideas for Busy Students 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

As a university student, I find it hard to prioritize breakfast when I’m overwhelmed with school. The mornings get busy and stressful when I have a lot of things on my plate. However, over my four years at the University of Victoria, I have come up with quick and easy breakfast options to help ease the strain of my busy lifestyle. If you’re like me and struggle with eating breakfast, here are some fast breakfast ideas to keep you satiated and energized!

Yogurt, Berries, and Granola

Greek yogurt, homemade granola, and berries are my all-time favourite breakfast. This semester I have been eating it almost every morning! Typically on Sunday, when I have some free time, I make a large batch of granola. You can also buy granola if you don’t have time to make it. There are so many types to make; you can add a variety of things to it as well! I love granola made with oats, chia seeds, almonds, chocolate chips, salt, and coconut oil. It’s also customizable for each season; you can add cinnamon for fall or peppermint/white chocolate for Christmas! I make it so often I don’t need a recipe. There’s also this recipe if you want to know how to make it!

Egg Bites

Egg bites are a great breakfast option to have stocked in your fridge. They are such a universal option as you can keep them simple or add vegetables, and cheese to add more flavour. I like to make egg bites at the start of the week in muffin tins. The only negative part of making them is that they stick to the muffin trays. I recommend using silicon muffin liners to prevent them from sticking. Eggs generally are a great item to keep in your fridge as they stay fresh for a while. You can make scrambled eggs, french toast, carbonara, and much more! I love this egg bite recipe because it’s quick and simple.

Toast, Toast, Toast!

Toast is a breakfast staple and can be made in so many ways. My favourite type is avocado toast with parmesan; this can be eaten with an egg on top for additional protein. Another great way to eat toast is with nut butter and jam! Sometimes, when I’m feeling really adventurous, I’ll make a bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich (BLT). BLTs are so yummy and are a great source of energy for a long day of classes.

Smoothie

Strawberry and spinach smoothies are another one of my favourite breakfasts. It’s important to eat something other than drinking a smoothie, however, if you have the right ingredients a smoothie can be very filling and nourishing. A chef I worked with taught me how to make the best smoothie I’ve had to this day. The key ingredient was dessert tofu! Dessert tofu is similar to regular tofu, it’s flavoured and can be found in any grocery store. This may sound weird, but trust me when I say this ingredient is the key to making the best smoothie. Not only is tofu cheap, but it has protein in it too! I can’t remember the exact recipe but this one is very similar. I like to add Greek yogurt to mine for a thicker texture and extra protein!

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast burritos are a lifesaver for me when I am extra hungry in the morning. You can make them the day of or freeze them! Burritos are so versatile and can be adapted to anyone’s preferences. I like to make mine with eggs, bacon, cheese, spinach, and tomatoes! However, when I don’t have all of the ingredients I just make it with the things I have. You could throw in peppers, mushrooms, sausage, or whatever you have in your fridge. This recipe tastes great and is freezer-friendly!

Breakfast is so important in setting yourself up for a successful day. Even if you claim you aren’t a breakfast person, it’s still important to eat in the mornings! Especially for hard-working university students. I hope these ideas can inspire you to prioritize care and think about breakfast more often.