My Go-To Poke Bowl Recipe 

I’m a terrible cook, and I oftentimes find myself burning or overcooking food all the time. With exams coming up and being busy with classes, I don’t have much time to cook either. There is one thing that I’m good at making, though, and that is poke bowls, an easy and quick recipe that takes about 20 minutes to make. It also makes a good meal prep recipe as well. The best part is that it’s delicious and healthy!

I normally use salmon, but feel free to use any protein you choose. Season it to your liking. Once it has seasoned, cook as directed Boil about ¼ of a cup of rice and cook as directed This is where you can be creative while waiting for your rice or protein to cook and chop up any vegetables of your choice. Personally, I like adding shredded carrots, cucumbers, avocado, and lima beans. You can also add seaweed, jalapeno for some spice, or green onions. To assemble: add your rice to the bottom of the bowl, then on top, add your protein, and vegetables. Feel free to add some siracha or kewpie mayo on top as well.

That its! I’m terrible with measurements. However, this recipe is for one serving. if you are meal prepping, I recommend adding 1 cup of rice to last 4-5 days and doubling the amount of the toppings as well. Enjoy!