Ways To Unplug In A Digital World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At times, my phone consumes my attention for hours and hours, allowing me to waste away in my dorm room bed. I’ll ignore crucial to-do list items, hobbies, and speaking to loved ones, all because I am enraptured by whatever the algorithm has spat out for me that day.

While I’m ashamed of this confession, I’m not alone as a phone addict amongst members of my generation. It’s time to take back not only my days, but also my life from technology!

First, go outside and literally touch grass. The phrase is popular on TikTok as a response to those who are “chronically online,” and I won’t completely count myself out of that demographic. The rejuvenating properties of nature are a timeless remedy to disconnect from reality.

You are grounded by the feel of the grass on your toes, the wind in your hair, and the sunshine on your skin. Some of my favorite and easiest outdoor activities are going on a short walk, sunbathing, riding my bike, and, when I can, taking a dip in the ocean.

Another way to detox from the chaos of the internet is to indulge in physical media. Unfortunately, the output of physical media has been rapidly declining due to the advent of the internet, but you can still do your part to support the medium. Rather than listening to a curated Spotify playlist, pop a CD into an old radio. Or instead of scrolling endlessly on Instagram, pick up a magazine that catches your attention and flip through it for hours.

On a similar note, our phones drag us away from the hobbies we enjoy! I can’t count how many times I’ve wanted to pick up a new novel or take an hour to do yoga, but instead scroll for hours. Take a second to ground yourself and turn that phone off. Think of whatever hobby makes you happiest, and spend purposeful time doing what you love.

Last, but certainly not least, is spending time with your loved ones! While this can be a bit difficult if you’re a college student, since being long-distance makes it practically impossible to do a digital detox, talking over the phone (in my opinion) doesn’t exactly count. It’s more important to communicate with family members and long-distance friends than to do a true digital detox. However, if it’s up your alley, writing and mailing letters could be a meaningful and very deliberate way to connect with your loved ones.

Still, nothing beats in-person hangouts that boost your spirits and sometimes can make you forget the digital world even exists.

Real, Human connection never goes out of style

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