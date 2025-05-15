The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy finals week! As we approach the final push for the end of the semester, it’s easy to get lost in a spiral and lose touch with reality. When that happens, it’s important to take a step back and remind yourself that you’ve got this and that; usually, it’s not that deep.

I’m sure you’ve heard both of those sayings before, so here are a few more inspirational quips to keep you going throughout this next week. Spoiler alert: I did not come up with these, either.

“All the things that could go wrong could also go right.” Maybe that test won’t be so bad. Maybe you did study enough! Remember that you’ve made it this far for a reason! Continue to lean on a strong work ethic and control your controllables. Jurre Houtkamp via Unsplash “Put your energy in a direction; don’t focus on the ending.” Studying for a final, particularly a cumulative final, can feel like a lot. At least for me, the task can feel so overwhelming that I put it off or tell myself I don’t have the time yet. When this happens, breaking your task into chunks can be helpful. Focus on one page of review at a time, or try to review one unit per day. Achieving smaller steps daily will keep you feeling accomplished instead of overwhelmed and behind. Pro tip: Instead of listing “study for x test” on your to-do list, be specific! List each specific section or topic you need to review, and then you can check off boxes more frequently! This helps me feel like I am actually getting somewhere, even when the finish line is still in front of me. “If you weren’t ready, you wouldn’t have the opportunity; if you weren’t capable, you wouldn’t have the desire.” This is the moment you have been working for! The big finale! The stress you feel is a sign that you can do this and you have worked for this. You wouldn’t be stressed about a pre-test! Photo by Mimi Thian from Unsplash “If you’re not having fun, there’s no point.” This is the quote I most recently added to my notes app. I heard this at a live podcast recording with Emma Bates at the Boston Marathon Expo! Bates was referring to how she felt about racing as a professional marathoner, but I think it is fabulous life advice. We only get one life, so why waste it? Finals can be “type two fun” (when you feel the “fun” after it’s over, kind of like skydiving), but it’s important to remember that we chose to be here and chose to take these classes! There is always a choice, so own it or change it. For a more tangible application of this quote, don’t forget to take breaks and reconnect with nature. It will help!

Wishing everyone the best of luck with finals! You’ve got this!

