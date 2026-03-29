The Current ‘It Girl’ Workout, And Those of Past Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“It girl” workouts refer to the workout or exercise class that’s the main trend at the time. These classes often come with their own fashion trends, from matching Alo and Lululemon sets to slicked back hair or even a more informal, laid-back style. Getting a spot at the trendy studios could prove very difficult, with the most popular workout classes filling up in just hours, minutes, or even seconds (getting a spot was almost as hard as the workout itself… am I right?). Let’s take a look at some different “it girl” workout trends throughout the year!

Bringing it back to the early-to-mid-2000s, the “it girl” workout was yoga, along with DVD at-home workouts. Yoga retreats became very popular, combining mental wellness with physical health. At this point in workout eras, the mind-body connection was on the rise, along with emphasizing flexibility and balance.

Overall, the objective of yoga was to reduce stress and improve mental and physical wellness. The typical attire for early-to-mid-2000s yoga was yoga pants (leggings with flared lower legs) and camisole tank tops.

Next up are the workout trends of the 2010s: bootcamp-style and CrossFit classes. At this time, hardcore exercise classes became the new “it girl” workout, as opposed to more low-impact classes such as yoga. These workouts often entail treadmill intervals with weight training woven throughout. CrossFit, while similar, also uses Olympic-style barbell lifting, gymnastics-style movements, and the “Workout of the Day” (WOD). The objective of these workouts was to burn a large number of calories, along with improving functional movements such as lifting heavy weights and cardiovascular endurance. They also helped form a tight community with fellow workout-goers.

Around 2016 was the great SoulCycle boom. Picture this: Classes fill in mere seconds, instructors become celebrities, and all with a total cult following. SoulCycle gained this cult following by marketing themselves as a tribe or a social club, and healing the soul through their candlelit, community-oriented cycling classes. Their instructors doubled as motivational speakers while leading the class through a strenuous workout.

A portion of SoulCycle’s popularity can be attributed to high-profile participants, with cyclists reporting having seen celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Selena Gomez, and many others. Cycling classes involve “clipping in” (or locking your feet to the pedals using special cycling shoes), riding to the beat of the music, and adding choreography to this beat, creating an engaging 45-minute workout.

Now, the present-day “it girl” workout is pilates. There are different variations of this workout, with the most popular being reformer pilates, which is completed on a machine called a reformer. The reformer has a sliding platform attached to springs, which can be added or removed to create the right amount of resistance for each participant.

Along with reformer pilates, mat pilates is a popular variant, which is completed without a reformer but often includes equipment such as light dumbbells, ankle or wrist weights, and yoga balls. The objective of pilates is to tone and lengthen muscles, improve posture, and create a sculpted, yet “small” physique. The typical attire for pilates is matching workout sets (usually consisting of sports bras and leggings), along with grippy socks, and slicked-back hair.

I hope this mini history lesson inspired you to get active!

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