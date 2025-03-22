Stress Less: Simple Ways To Stay Mentally Healthy In College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an anxious person, I’m always looking for new and easy ways to destress in college. In such a fast-paced and often overwhelming environment, it’s essential to take time to check in with yourself. So, how can you stay happy and mentally healthy? Here are some of my favorite tips and tricks.

go for a walk Exercise is my favorite way to decompress, and walking is a simple yet effective way to clear my mind. Studying near the Charles River, I love taking quick walks along the Esplanade between classes. Walking gives me time to reflect on what’s bothering me and helps me think through solutions. SAy Three THINGS YOU’re GRATEFUL FOR Whenever I’m feeling panicked or overwhelmed, I list three things I’m grateful for. This practice reminds me of why I work hard and helps me shift my focus to the positives in my life. It’s easy to take things for granted, so I find it helpful to reflect on what I have and why I should always put my best foot forward. Canva YOGA As an avid CorePower goer, I always recommend taking a yoga break to destress. Starting my morning with yoga allows me to plan my day, clear my mind, and prevent unnecessary stress. It’s also a great way to step away from what’s overwhelming you and focus on something else, even if just for an hour. Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva from Pexels

These are just a few of my go-to ways to unwind after a busy day at school. Keeping your mind healthy is just as important as taking care of your body.

What are some of your favorite ways to decompress?

