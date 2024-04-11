Revealing Boston’s Top 5 Must-Try Fitness Classes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re interested in beginning your fitness journey or looking to switch up your same old routine, Boston’s fitness scene truly has something for everyone.

Before discovering these unique studios, I was utterly fed up with my typical workout routine. But after trying out some of the many diverse options Boston has to offer, I’m sure I’ll never get tired of working out again.

Below, I have revealed my five all-time favorite fitness classes that are excellent, motivating sweat sessions and, of course, beginner friendly!

Rev’d Indoor Cycling Rev’d Indoor Cycling provides the perfect environment for every individual to challenge themselves. This studio incorporates upbeat music and vibrant lighting into every class. There are locations across Massachusetts in Back Bay, Foxboro, and Dedham, and each studio has the equipment and expert instructors needed to provide a unique experience. These classes are infused with positive affirmations and uplifting energy to empower you inside the studio and out in the real world. B/SPOKE B/SPOKE is a fitness studio that provides a wide selection of workout classes catering to a variety of interests and goals. These workout classes include spin, strength, yoga and personal training. With a strong focus on inclusivity and empowerment, every class is designed to motivate individuals to become stronger, more confident

versions of themselves. Down Under School of Yoga Boston’s well-known Down Under School of Yoga provides the perfect environment for individuals of all ages and levels to move their bodies and relax their minds. With six locations and an extensive range of classes offered at every studio, it’s guaranteed that there is a perfect fit for everyone. Whether familiar with yoga or attempting it for the first time, the community at Down Under encourages personal growth and well-being. Photo by cottonbro from Pexels Barre Groove Barre Groove is my most recent, most unique, and probably best discovery yet. This studio provides an exhilarating experience for all who attend its dance-inspired trampoline fitness classes. Every class combines cardio, barre, strength training, and dance – all on trampolines! Barre Groove is located in Downtown Boston, and Back Bay is the perfect destination for anyone hoping to add excitement to their workout schedule. This studio promises to be an unforgettable experience for all. Row House Row House is an incredible rowing workout that engages your whole body with a combination of cardio and strength training. There are locations scattered throughout the U.S., including Boston’s North End. This structured, instructor-led class is designed to encourage an effective workout for all individuals. These 45-to-30-minute classes incorporate Row House’s signature lighting and upbeat music, creating an extremely

motivating atmosphere.

These are just a few of the many workout opportunities in Boston. I know from personal experience the intimidation that comes along with trying a new type of workout or fitness studio, but my most significant piece of advice is to step out of your comfort zone.

I recommend doing just that by trying one of these five suggestions. You definitely won’t regret it!

Enter the Boston fitness scene with confidence using these picks!

