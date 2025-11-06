My New Favorite Life Motto

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I often find myself drifting towards negative thoughts, as I believe many people do: “What if I did badly on this test?” “What will this person think of me?” These replay in my head every day.

I have begun to realize that this is not only an extremely negative way of thinking, but also rather harmful to my mental health. Recently, I decided to make a switch in my thinking; rather than anticipating the worst, I began to say, “What is the best that can happen?”

This motto has slowly begun to change my life.

You may wonder how a simple sentence can have so much of an impact, but that’s why I urge you to try it for yourself.

As I replaced the negative thoughts with this positive motto, I saw a clear difference. Things that were previously anxiety-provoking began to be less scary, and life began to seem full of opportunities rather than setbacks. One line might not change your life, but this small shift in mindset can create subtle changes that snowball into something bigger. And it all starts with you.

Have you ever paused to think about how negative your thoughts actually are? Have you ever considered that it’s not the thoughts that are the issue, but rather the way you approach them?

When you look at life through a negative lens, then of course you will only see a negative life. But instead, if you put on your positivity goggles and view life as the best possible case scenario, then the negativity fades.

As humans, it is so easy to overlook the extent to which our thoughts truly do shape our reality. We often get so wrapped up in our heads that it’s hard to see what is real and what is fake. And when you add negativity into the equation, it’s very hard to truly enjoy life.

So, I urge you to start small. The next time your brain begins to question what can go wrong, instead ask, “What can go right?”

You will see the change, I promise.

