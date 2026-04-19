This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been going to the gym for almost four years now, and I can wholeheartedly say it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Not unlike many teenage girls, I’ve struggled with food, weight, and my body image for years. I found myself sucked into a whirlwind of eating disorders, insecurities, body dysmorphia, and general misery. It’s a vicious cycle, but unfortunately, an incredibly common one.

After years upon years of this cycle, I hit a wall. I realized I was tired of hating myself, not knowing what I actually looked like, and depriving myself of joy and experiences. I wanted to shift the narrative; I would be in control, but no longer in the toxic and obsessive way I previously was. Instead of food and exercise being sources of anxiety in my life, I wanted them to supplement them. I wanted to be strong, healthy, and confident.

I’ve since embarked on what I quickly realized would be a lifelong journey for balance. While I’m definitely not perfect, I think I’ve found a really good balance and routine that works for me.

Because of my experiences, I’m extremely passionate about health and wellness, especially their accessibility. But there are also so many misconceptions about fitness and nutrition that need to be addressed.

First of all, exercise is for everyone. If you take anything away from this, it should be that.

It doesn’t matter who you are, how old you are, or what background you have. It’s never too late to start exercising, and there’s no right or wrong way to exercise (as long as you’re safe). Everyone should exercise because there are so many scientifically proven benefits of doing so.

For one, exercise is critical for maintaining strength and muscle mass as you age. According to the Cleveland Clinic, as we age, our muscle mass begins to decline. If your body doesn’t have enough muscle to rely on, you can find yourself unable to get off the couch or out of bed without needing help. Simple exercise will lower your risk of injury as you age and increase your independence. The thought of being able to run around with my grandkids when I’m in my 70s and 80s makes every workout even more enjoyable. Even while working out, you reap immediate benefits, like dopamine releases and improved cognitive function.

Second, exercise doesn’t need to be complicated. Lifting weights is my favorite form of exercise, but it’s not the only option. Some people aren’t into weight training, and that’s completely fine. I have friends who prefer Orange Theory, running, surfing, or boxing. Exercise can be as simple as a daily 30-minute walk, yoga session, or swim.

There are infinite options to explore. For example, I’ve taken classes through the BU PDP program in figure skating and rock climbing. Neither of these was a sport I had previous experience with, but both ended up being really fun opportunities for me to learn something new, make friends, and move my body. I try to rock climb a few times a month now because it’s challenging but rewarding, and it works all the little muscles I don’t always use when lifting weights.

My point here is that exercise shouldn’t stress you out; it should be something that suits your lifestyle and preferences. Also, less is more. You don’t need to work out seven days a week. In fact, you really shouldn’t. Rest and recovery are equally important. I find my sweet spot is lifting three to four times a week, with the rest of the week just being active rest days (just a fancy way of saying I get my steps in).

Third, exercise shouldn’t be a chore. This bleeds into my previous point, but it’s important to emphasize nonetheless. I’m the biggest champion of the saying “discipline over motivation,” but even that has its limits. You need to be disciplined, but implementing exercise into your routine consistently will build that discipline naturally. If you genuinely dread every workout, it might be time to try something new or take a break.

I’ve taken breaks from the gym for lots of reasons — usually when school gets too busy or when I’m on vacation. I’ve also taken breaks from the gym for being burnt out or just not feeling into it. When that happens, I change my routine up. I’ll try something small, like adjusting my workout split. If I still feel apathetic, I’ll exercise another way for a little while until I get the weightlifting itch back. For example, I’ve had periods where I was rock climbing three times a week instead of lifting. Other times, I’ve chosen to exercise by going on long walks or bike rides. The goal is not to give it up entirely, but just to stay in tune with myself and tap into whatever feels good at any given point.

Fourth, lifting weights won’t make you bulky. This is the craziest thing to hear, and it’s unfortunately really prevalent among women. The idea that one day you’re going to accidentally wake up bulky because you lift weights a few times a week is unrealistic. Especially as women, it can take a LOT of consistent effort and progressive overload to pack on muscle mass. Research shows that lifting weights can help you develop lean muscle mass and find yourself looking more toned, as long as you maintain a generally healthy and balanced diet. Even then, it takes time to see results. Exercise is an investment in yourself, your appearance, your health, and your future.

Finally, you don’t need to eat “perfectly” or restrict yourself. I enjoy eating out as much as the next college student. I don’t track my calories or macros (for obvious reasons…lol), I go out a few times a month, and I love a good sweet treat.

It’s. Literally. Fine.

I’m not training to be the next Ms. Olympia, and I doubt you are either. The golden rule is genuinely to enjoy everything in moderation. Of course, I make a conscious effort to eat somewhat clean and healthy, but I don’t forbid myself from indulging in anything.

This balance helps me stay out of fight-or-flight. I don’t need to consciously analyze everything I put into my body like I once did, because I know that I’m not “not allowed” to eat anything. If I want a cookie, I’ll eat a cookie. If I want to get dumplings with my friends, I will. It’s okay. The world keeps spinning. And, guess what? Exercise can improve your body’s ability to metabolize food, so you get to eat more and get stronger at the same time.

Exercise is for everyone. Find what form of exercise suits your lifestyle, and implement it into your daily routine.

I promise, you’ll feel incredible.

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