Five Ways to Manage Stress Approaching Midterms

With midterms coming up, it can be easy to get overwhelmed and stressed out. Cramming the entire half of the semester for all of your classes isn’t easy. And that isn’t including balancing your work schedule and your mental health. After numerous trials and errors, I wanted to share my findings on managing my stress!

Buying a planner

Because the new year has just begun, there should be an abundance of planners to choose from. Choose one that fits best for you and put everything in it. Any plans with friends or family? Write it down! Homework due dates and exams coming up? Your planner has a space for it! Following a planner can not only help your memory but also keep things organized. As someone who tends to over plan things, I can say this will help. As soon as my professors remind the class of upcoming assignments I write it down. Then later when the question, “Didn’t I have something to do?” comes up, I can easily look to find any assignments!

Work out

You often hear about exercise helping mental health, and it’s true! As someone who dreads going to the gym, I can vouch for the popular belief. When I work out I feel a sense of accomplishment. I look at how hard I worked and how I overcame the hardship to push through. With your student ID, you can get into the campus recreation center to work out for free. There are also other ways to work out if you’re uncomfortable going to the gym. You can take a walk or run around campus, taking in the sights and beauty of nature. Playing sports in a nearby park or using home equipment are also ways of working out.

Listen to music

Music can not only be a great stress reliever but also a way to bring people together. There are many genres of music, so there’s no doubt you’ll find something for you. Listening to your favorite songs or artists can bring so much happiness. You can sing your heart out to Taylor Swift or question reality by listening to Bruno Mars and Sexxy Red’s new single. You can invite your friends for a karaoke night, singing songs you all know and love.

Give back to yourself.

Now I know it may sound silly “giving back to myself” but hear me out. After I complete my goals, I reward myself! It’s something I look forward to when I’m working towards my goals. Each month, I create a list of goals and write them on my whiteboard. I then create a reward based on the month. This can be anywhere from a self-care day or even treating myself to a nice dinner. After writing, I make sure to place the whiteboard in a spot that I can always see so then I’ll never forget about it. Once the month is over, I review the board to see if I was successful. I create short-term goals that will lift my spirits, rather than just waiting for the long-term ones.

Finch

Finch is a self-care app that helps you manage your mental health with the help of a pet! Each day, you complete personalized goals and exercises to send your bird on a journey. You can create goals like “Take a short walk” or “Repeat a simple affirmation”. Finch is also equipped with many breathing exercises to help with panic attacks, or when times get hard. Not only will you get to raise a cute virtual bird, but you’ll also be working on your health. You can allow notifications to help you remember to take care of yourself.

After taking significantly more classes this semester, I had to figure out the best way to manage my stress. Not all of these will work for everyone, but some might. It’s important to share different strategies so everyone can find something that works for them. Let us all enjoy the rest of the semester and good luck with midterms!