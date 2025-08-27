At long last, some of Taylor Swift’s most romantic lyrics have come true: The love of her life knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said, “marry me” — and baby, Swift said yes. Swift and her boyfriend of two years (now fiancé!) Travis Kelce revealed their engagement on Aug. 26, and for many, it felt like the world stopped to take in the big news.

From group chats popping off with theories about the proposal to social media feeds exploding over all the details (the dress! the ring! the location!), it seemed like everyone was getting in on the fun… and yes, that includes brands. In recent years, brands have become so much more than just the product or service they offer — they’re inserting themselves into the major cultural conversations going on at any given moment. (BTW, their social media managers deserve a raise for all the work they’re putting in!) Naturally, when Swift and Kelce’s engagement news dropped, brands of all kinds rushed to share their congratulations, make memes, and find ways to make the proposal about themselves. (Relatable!)

But some brands really rose to the occasion, not just by adding commentary to the moment, but adding value — and yes, I do mean in the form of money (more accurately, discounts, so you can save money). Below, check out a handful of brand discounts in honor of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, including how to access them.

Olipop

In honor of Kelece “Olipop-ping” the question, Olipop is giving fans an extra 13% off any subscription order, expiring never (just like Tay and Trav’s love, aw). Just apply the code LOVERS13 to any new or current subscription order, which will get you a whopping 28% off your price (since there’s already a 15% off discount for all subscription orders). Now, if only those “13” and “87” cans existed IRL…

Glowbar

@glowbar via Instagram Stories @glowbar via Instagram Stories

There must be some Swifties working at Glowbar, because the facial company acted, well, swiftly to the engagement news, implementing Swift’s favorite number into its celebratory offerings: $13 off a facial for non-members with the code TAYLORSGETTINGMARRIED, or $13 off a product purchase for members with the same code.

Doordash

Anyone else feeling like celebrating eternal love by staying home on the couch? (I know it’s not just me…) DoorDash is making it even more appealing to do just that by offering 13% off all DoorDash orders when you use the code THIRTEEN at checkout. This offer is good until Aug. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PST, so get those orders in.

General Assembly

Tech education company General Assembly got in on the action by recreating Tayvis’s proposal via an AI-generated images of two astronauts getting engaged… because sure, why not? More importantly, the brand’s IG post shared a discount code for those looking to learn or sharpen their skills in AI and other digital tools. “Use code Summerskills25 for $100 off,” the caption read.

Portillo’s

A Chicago-based hot dog restaurant chiming in on a pop star’s proposal? Again I ask, why not? Portillo’s is offering Perks members a free small order of onion rings with any purchase of $1.13 or more. The offer is only valid for seven days (starting Aug. 26), so get ’em while you can.