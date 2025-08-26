Taylor Swift’s Engagement Dress Is Straight Out Of A Romance Movie

The day has come, Swifties. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced they’re engaged on Aug. 26, and while fans were stunned at the beautiful photos and gorgeous flowers, my eyes immediately went to Taylor Swift’s engagement dress. So many people hope they end up in a cute outfit when they get engaged, and Swift’s dress is so good.

In the Instagram photos announcing their engagement, Swift is seen wearing a sophisticated black-and-white striped midi dress. The dress is Ralph Lauren’s Striped Silk-Blend Dress ($398), and it’s already mostly sold out. If your size is still available, it definitely isn’t too late to grab this flowy, romantic dress while you can — it is still summer after all. The “So High School” singer paired her dress with a gold-diamond Cartier watch, along with her beautiful and shiny (and big) engagement ring.

The couple announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram on Aug. 26 where they are seen in a dreamy garden, with Kelce on one knee looking up at Swift as she rests her hands on his face. The caption reads, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.” While the comment section has been turned off, there’s no doubt that this is exciting news for Swift and Kelce fans.

Swift and Kelce have been together for two years now, and once their relationship was confirmed, they’ve been in the headlines ever since. Fans will remember that Kelce made efforts to make his fiancé a friendship bracelet before they got together. The professional football player attempted to give the singer the bracelet during her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in summer of 2023, but didn’t get the opportunity to .

Eventually, Kelce was able to get Swift’s attention when he mentioned her in his New Heights podcast, which Swift “thought was metal as hell.” And the rest was pretty much history. Swift told TIME in December 2023, “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

It’s safe to say that their relationship has been blooming since they first linked up in 2023. And while we’ve seen the pair numerous times, Swift has continued to slay her outfits — especially when supporting Kelce at his football games. Swift’s engagement dress is just the latest in her gorgeous looks.

Overall, this seems like a great year for Swift, as she is now the sole owner of her masters with an upcoming album, and now a fiancé. Kelce is hitting milestones as well, as he prepares for the upcoming football season. You love to see it!