Well, Swifties, it’s time to pull out the tissue box and start playing “Love Story,” because the internet is breaking over a huge announcement: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged!

The couple announced their engagement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Aug. 26, sharing a carousel of pictures that showed Kelce down on one knee, a close-up picture of the ring, and the couple embracing, with Swift’s song “So High School” playing in the background. The post also included the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

The comments on this post have been disabled — as is the case with all of Swift’s IG posts — but fans on the internet, across a wide array of social platforms, are freaking out about the news. And it’s not just the fact that Swift finally seems to be getting her happily ever after that fans are buzzing about — it’s also the ring that Kelce proposed with.

According to People, the ring — which Kelce reportedly designed with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry — features an “old mine brilliant cut” center stone with a north-south setting on a gold band. And because no stone goes unturned when it comes to Swift, the ring may actually have a connection to her music: Artifex Fine Jewelry, which specializes in vintage-style rings with ethically sourced gemstones, has its own “from the vault” collection… much like a certain blonde (newly engaged) pop superstar does for her bonus tracks on her re-recorded albums.

How Much Did Taylor Swift’s engagement ring cost?

Although the exact details of the ring haven’t been confirmed by Artifex, Swift, or Kelce, multiple experts are already chiming in with their estimations for the ring’s specs — and its price tag.

In a Brides article discussing the ring in detail, Benjamin Khordipour, a gemologist with Estate Diamond Jewelry, shared his approximations. “Taylor Swift was proposed to with a stunning elongated antique cushion-cut diamond that is approximately eight carats, F color, and VS1 clarity,” he said. “The ring was handcrafted in 18k yellow gold and the center diamond is set with needle point prongs that perfectly match the antique style. Smaller diamonds and hand-engravings adorn the shoulders of her setting.” He also added that the ring takes inspiration from the Victorian era with its gold work, contributing to its vintage aesthetic. He estimated the cost of the ring to be around $550,000.

However, another expert, Zack Stone from UK jeweler Steven Stone, shares with Her Campus via a rep that he estimates the ring to be about $700,000, and believe its size to be around 12 carats. He also adds, “Many celebrities prefer to keep their engagement rings private, which is why it was such a delightful surprise to see Taylor proudly sharing hers on Instagram. Of course, with a diamond that size, who wouldn’t?”

So basically, while fans don’t know the exact measurements just yet, they do know two things: It was big, and it was expensive. Period.

Fans Are All Saying 1 thing about Taylor Swift’s engagement ring.

With all of this in mind, fans online are agreeing on one thing about the ring: Not only is it stunning, but it is also the most Taylor Swift-coded ring — like, ever.

i believe that If a ring had been made for Taylor, it would be this one pic.twitter.com/Vys6Rg0FgZ — Hevi 💌🪩| Zurich n1 & n2!!!!!! (@TSwiftlight13) August 26, 2025

the most Taylor Swift ring to ever ring pic.twitter.com/QnddFMrTi1 — who’s afraid of lizzle old me (@lizb321) August 26, 2025

the ring is so taylor swift coded pic.twitter.com/depyE36Svf — ade🪻 (@its_ham4norris) August 26, 2025

i honestly never knew what kind of ring taylor would go for but now that i see it, it’s like oh, of course that’s taylor swift’s engagement ring. it’s so quintessentially her. it’s perfect 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JsT5ay40Gh — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) August 26, 2025

Swift and Kelce have been together for about two years, as they started dating in the summer of 2023. Now, fans are excited to watch Swift enter her newest era: fiancée. Naturally, Swifties are eagerly awaiting more details on the couple’s wedding — but for now, congratulations are in order to the happy couple — and to Swift’s ring finger!