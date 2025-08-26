Swifties, meet your new dad, because Taylor Swift is engaged! ICYMI, on Aug. 26, Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce — and the internet is losing it. Congrats to them!

Swift and Kelce dropped the news with a sweet Instagram carousel with the caption “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨” While details of where exactly the engagement took place are unknown, there’s no denying that the backdrop of the engagement pics is fabulous: Surrounded by lush greenery and beautiful flowers, the scene looks like it came straight out of a fairytale. Not only that, but Swift’s ring is absolutely stunning as well — it appears to be a large, radiant-cut diamond on a thick gold band. Long story short: It’s a rock. Travis, you did your big one. Great work. (Men, take notes!)

She also reposted the post on her Instagram Story with her song “So High School” along with a simple red heart. Anyone else kicking their feet, blushing, and giggling right now?

Like all of Swift’s comments, the ones on this post are disabled — but that hasn’t stopped netizens from freaking TF out. Across social media platforms, Swifties are expressing their happiness — and their shock that this happened, like, kind of out of nowhere. (Seriously! Dropping this news on a random Tuesday is straight-up wild.)

taylor is getting married to a man that absolutely adores her



pic.twitter.com/ualGO4Sng4 — sascha ☽⭐︎❤︎ (@saschaher0ndale) August 26, 2025

the concept of taylor swift just casually announcing her engagement at 1 pm on a tuesday pic.twitter.com/6IuWD2zdiB — ak ౨ৎ (@rapunzelrry) August 26, 2025

me telling everyone that my close personal friend taylor swift is engaged pic.twitter.com/bc2Ts3RjQj — beck ❤️‍🔥 swiftie showgirl (@beckharhai13) August 26, 2025

IM FUCKING SOBBING AT WORK WHAT THE FUCK TAYLOR pic.twitter.com/4hYPeeFDID — jaiden (@jaidenodavis) August 26, 2025

TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ARE GETTING MARRIED EVERYONE STAND UP OMG pic.twitter.com/y5Hdpu0M9j — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 26, 2025

"you look happier" yes taylor swift is engaged after years of dreaming about fairytales and happy endings and someone who will sweep her off her feet and she's finally getting it — riley⸆⸉💫❤️‍🔥 (@lightsgowild) August 26, 2025

When exactly did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce get engaged?

It’s safe to assume that these pictures weren’t taken at 1:00 p.m. on a random Tuesday — so fans can assume that the engagement took place earlier this week (or maybe it’s been kept a secret for a long time, like even before her appearance on New Heights — who knows?). It’s on the DL for now — however, Mama Donna Kelce’s Instagram page might give Swifties a couple of clues as to where (and when) the proposal happened.

On Aug. 21, Mama Kelce posted that she spent the weekend in Chester County, Pennsylvania, with family — which is about an hour away from Swift’s hometown in Berks County, Pennsylvania. Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, also lives in a nearby Philadelphia suburb — so, it would make sense if the family all got together for the proposal.

In the post, Mama Kelce shared that they visited the Longwood Botanical Gardens, which pretty much matches the exact vibe of the engagement photos Swift and Kelce shared — though as of Aug. 26, it’s not confirmed that this is where it happened.

How long have Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce been together?

Real Swifites know all the lore. The two have been together for about two years, having started their relationship in the summer of 2023 after Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert in July 2023. A few weeks later, on Sept. 24, 2023, Swift made her first public appearance at a Chiefs game, which pretty much made things official.

IDK about you, but I can’t wait for the wedding!