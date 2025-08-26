The moment has finally happened. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! On Aug 26, the couple dropped a joint Instagram post announcing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” and the students — aka Swifties, couldn’t be more excited (or speculative, in classic Swiftie nature). Particularly, fans are wondering about Travis and Taylor’s engagement location — where are they, exactly? The photos showcase the newly-engaged couple surrounded by a beautiful, but notably unrecognizable, garden filled with pink and white flowers as well as gorgeous greenery.

The landscape is straight out of a Taylor song, and it has Swifties wondering where exactly the two got engaged — and when. What we do know is that Donna Kelce, Travis’s mom, posted an Instagram carousel just last week with pics from Longwood Botanical Gardens in Chester County, Pennsylvania, which every Swiftie knows is Swift’s home state. And in Donna’s caption, she mentioned visiting the gardens “with family.” Could this have been where Swift became a now-official part of the Kelce family?

Other sleuthing Swifties noticed the similarities in the garden to the one in Swift’s infamous Lover photo shoot, with similar greenery and pink and white roses. While it may not be the same location, its left Swifties wondering whether Kelce was inspired.

Others think it could have happened at the Smithsonian Gardens in Washington, D.C. after the Smithsonian shared an Instagram post the day of Swift and Kelce’s engagement detailing the history of their gardens.

Or could it have been in Kansas City? Kelce is of course “the guy on the Chiefs,” and Swift has attended countless Chiefs games. Could the city hold enough special significance for the two to warrant an engagement location?

Or did the fairytale moment take place in a land far, far away, somewhere outside of the U.S.? The place could have been simply beautiful enough for Kelce not to care if it had any previous meaning in it — instead choosing somewhere that could take on new significance for the couple after such a happy day. Either way, it’s obvious that Kelce knows his girl and that the dreamy, Lover-like location was perfect.

Now onto when. We all know that Swift is too smart, savvy, and safe to immediately post the photos before leaving the location. (And fans should by no means try to find her current location.) So, did the engagement happen a week ago when Donna Kelce visited the Longwood Botanical Gardens in Pennsylvania? Or, could it have happened well before the New Heights podcast episode featuring Taylor (and her surprise album announcement) dropped? Could this have possibly happened weeks or even months ago, and The Life of a Showgirl will be filled with songs surrounding post-engagement bliss?

Some fans suspect the engagement might have happened before New Heights. For one, eagle-eyed fans think Swift looks down at her left ring finger when she mentions that the podcast “got [her] a boyfriend” two years ago.

Most importantly, the pair will share the details that they want to share on their own time. Now it’s time to sit not-so-patiently and wait for the new album — and, of course, the wedding.