Tuesday, Aug. 26, is going to go down in the books as one of the days when Swifties absolutely lost it — thankfully, in a positive way. In case you (somehow, some way) missed it, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced to the world that the two are officially engaged.

The power couple broke the big news via an Instagram post featuring a carousel of romantic photos, a song from Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and an adorable caption that nods to their unique dynamic: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨”

On top of all the excitement that comes with any celebrity engagement announcement, Swift’s post had her fans locked in. That’s because basically everything Swift does is known to be filled with symbolism and references to both her past and future — whether that’s in regard to releases for future music projects or connections to her personal life. And because of this, Swifites are known to be some of the best sleuths in the biz.

So, are there any Easter eggs in Taylor Swift’s engagement announcement? Some fans certainly think so. Here are some of the possible ones that they’ve come up with so far.

Her Ring’s “From the Vault” Connection

not taylor swift’s engagement ring designer artifex having a “from the vault” collection 😭 pic.twitter.com/4YJ4IHHQP0 — agvta♑️ted lasso s4 & tdwp2 spoilers (@siIverskyy) August 26, 2025

Swift’s engagement ring is reportedly designed by a brand called Artifex Fine Jewelery — a company that just so happens to have its own collection called “from the vault.” This speecific phrasing will definitely have fans’ ears perking up, as it can be connected to Swift’s bonus tracks that she included in the re-releases of her Taylor’s Version albums. Coincidence? Maybe, maybe not.

The “Secret Garden” In her Engagement Photos

that proposal spot is SO taylor

like that is really the secret garden in her mind from here on out omfg pic.twitter.com/eSpzAfksRp — bethany ❤️‍🔥 showgirl (@corneliastagain) August 26, 2025

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighted how the location of their engagement is very fitting for Swift — and this could be for multiple reasons. Not only was the ethereal garden with white and pink flowers absolutely stunning (I mean, let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want that backdrop for their proposal?) but it also has a connection to Swift’s lyrics. One of Swift’s songs, “I Hate It Here” from her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, features the lines: “I hate it here so I will go to secret gardens in my mind.” Fast-forward a year later and now she is getting proposed to in what definitely looks like a secret garden!

“So High School” Playing WIth The IG Post

In the engagement announcement post, the couple had Swift’s song “So High School” playing in the background. This song is also from TTPD, but where most of the songs on that album are emotional and somewhat dark, “So High School” is a fun and happy song about love, specifically the kind of love that makes her feel like she’s reliving the feelings of young teenage love. Fans long believed “So High School” to be about Kelce, and by using this song in her engagement announcement, Swift has made that official.

Not only does she use that romantic song in the post, but also, the caption for the carousel referencing “your English teacher and your gym teacher” also connects to the song, giving it all a very high school feel. Simple, yet poetic!

The Ring’s Resemblance To the Logo from Swift’s masters Letter

omg so the logo on her letter was actually her ring? pic.twitter.com/rHPmm3LRVE — rom ❤️‍🔥 (@romaricharlz13) August 26, 2025

One of the more cryptic Easter egg fans are speculating about is that Swift’s engagement ring resembles the logo from her iconic and monumental letter about buying back her masters. This heartfelt letter, released on May 30, 2025, featured a TS logo at the top that definitely had some art deco elements and matches the shape of the ring. But would Swift really know what her future engagement ring would look like all those months ago? I mean, maybe — especially if she was aware of this proposal long before her fans were. Hmm…

The 13 Of It All

True Swifties know that the number 13 is a crucial number in TS world. Not only is it her lucky number, but she’s also incorporated it into her lore across multiple eras — potentially even her “fiancée” era.

Stay with me here: The Instagram carousel announcing their engagement was posted on Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 1:00 p.m. EST — aka, 13:00 in military time. Also, looking at the date, 26 is double 13. Further, the engagement announcement was posted exactly 13 days after Swift’s appearance on Kelce’s New Heights podcast on… Aug. 13. IDK about y’all, but my tinfoil hat is on.