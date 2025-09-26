Who else is scouring TikTok for their Halloween costumes? Believe it or not, we are quickly approaching spooky season (and PSA: Midterms will creep up on you just as quickly as the costume delivery deadline). It’s simple to opt for a cute and ready-made Spirit Halloween costume and call it a day — I mean, I do love having an easily recognizable costume as much as anyone else. But, there’s another road that only the brave take each and every year — and even though it might not be as simple, they’re usually the ones who are part of the many morning-after debriefs as friend groups reflect on the best costumes of the night. I’m talking about those who take it upon themselves to highlight the best memes of the year via their costumes to become Halloween legends. But what are the best 2025 meme Halloween costume ideas that will take the crown?

There’s no shortage of meme fodder this year. We “raised our Ya Ya Yas” and labeled Alexander Hamilton as the “I hate my wife” final boss while Katy Perry traveled to space and 100 men fought one gorilla. Here are 10 viral meme Halloween 2025 costume ideas for you to make your own this spooky season.

COLDPLAY COUPLE

On a Wednesday in July, the Coldplay kiss cam was the shot heard ‘round the world. Coldplay, known for their songs including “Viva La Vida” and “Fix You,” played Gillette Stadium in Boston on their stadium tour. During this show, a camera scanning the crowd fell on Astronomer CEO Andy Bryan holding Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot in his arms. They immediately let go of one another, and Cabot hunched down to hide from the camera. The clip posted on TikTok became more than just a meme; corporations quickly jumped on the viral clip to use in social media promotions. The incident ultimately led to Bryan’s resignation from Astronomer following a full investigation of the incident. This Halloween, you can recreate the worldwide meme — just don’t cause a scandal!

JUSTIN BEIBER STANDING ON BUSINESS

Is it clocking to you that this would make for an amazing costume? Justin Bieber went viral this year, not only because of his albums, Swag and Swag II, releases, but also because of this clip of him confronting paparazzi on June 13. Channel your inner Belieber by standing on business this Halloween!

LABUBU

Labubus have taken Gen Z by storm within the last few months. The keychain-like dolls can make for a fun and interesting group costume, or, stand alone and become the world’s only 24 Karat Gold Labubu!

JET 2 HOLIDAY

If nothing beats a Jet2 holiday, then nothing will beat this costume! The British travel group’s advertisement went viral this year, with the TikTok sound being played over millions of incidental videos. The Jet2 meme can be executed with a costume sporting a mockery of a travel destination, flight attendant uniform, or even becoming the plane itself.

FOUNDING FATHERS

What is a year of memes without the founding fathers? This year, Paul Revere’s iconic “The British Are Coming” moment found its way into TikTok comments, with the new feature that allows images to be commented on videos. Additionally, the last few months have seen a resurfacing of Alexander Hamilton, as the Broadway show celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Dressing up as a founding father is always a good idea, and even more relevant now that they are iconic memes!

KATY PERRY IN SPACE

@katyperry One day when you’re older, will YOU still look up in wonder? Still processing this incredible journey ✨ Thank you Blue Origin and to my space sisters, taking up space AND making room in space for all – 143 See you on tour (when I come down, figuratively) ♬ original sound – Katy Perry

Was anyone else shocked when Katy Perry went to space? In April, Perry accompanied the all-female astronaut team from Blue Origin to view the Earth and the moon from zero gravity for the duration of 11 minutes. She sported a blue jumper, matching the rest of the crew. This would make for an unique group costume to remind everyone that Katy Perry went to space!

CHICKEN JOCKEY

The Minecraft Movie, a hit among Gen Alpha, made its way into the feeds of Gen Z as the chicken jockey scene went viral. Star Jack Black faced off a Minecraft-style zombie in a wrestling match, riding a chicken as he did it. The excitement that Gen Alpha felt during this scene made the meme what it is today. I could see a great duo or trio costume being inspired by this one.

ITALIAN BRAINROT

It seems that the Italian Brainrot trend has reached the chronically online directly, while the rest of the world had to rely on their doom-scrolling friends to be introduced to it. The AI-generated animated characters like Ballerina Cappuccina and Tralalero Tralala can make for a niche and memorable Halloween costume.

BIG BOOMS

The TikTok father and son duo known as the Costco Guys had themselves quite a year with the “five big booms” meme; in responding to a comment made by a fan that their brother had passed away on a livestream, the duo gave them “five big booms”’ in their honor. The meme can be carried out with men’s clothing and perhaps a Costco card on hand — don’t forget your big booms too!

100 MEN VS ONE GORILLA

@robertirwin Everyone here on TikTok keeps asking me about this viral ‘Human V Gorilla’ debate 😂 I’m finally weighing in on the discussion everyone is talking about. ♬ original sound – Robert Irwin

A final meme to round off the list is the “100 Men Vs. One Gorilla” trend, which social media took and ran with. A spiral of connected memes emerged, making this trend go viral across platforms. A group costume or even dressing up as the one gorilla can express this meme perfectly.