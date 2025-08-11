Even though students are still living their summer days to the fullest, fall is right around the corner, and spooky season is coming in hot. It’ll soon be time to bring out the pumpkin decor, make your Halloweekend plans, and map out your new Halloween costume. There are many options when it comes to finding the perfect ensemble, but nothing compares to the loyalty of your local Spirit Halloween.

Since 1983, this spooky store has been a staple for those seeking items to help complete their frights and thrills. Spirit Halloween has a unique gimmick with its stores — they’re only open for a few short months. They pop up one-by-one in the late summer, and disappear after Halloween with the haunting promise to return the following year. The brand makes use of empty buildings in commercial areas, and it’s always a treat to see where and when they’ll open. So, when do Spirit Halloween stories open in 2025? Here’s what you need to know for this spooky season.

Believe it or not, stores are already beginning to open up! According to the company’s Instagram, over 100 stores began to open on Aug. 7. Following that first batch, it appears that most locations open between August and early September, but if you’re looking for a specific store, the details can be found on the website’s store locator.

Spirit Halloween has over 1,500 franchise units throughout North America, which help to reach millions of Halloween fans. Being the largest Halloween retailer in North America, it’s no surprise that Spirit Halloween is the place to go if you’re looking for the trendiest costumes and decorations. New apparel arrives each year, and 2025 is no exception, with the website selling numerous Jurassic World costumes, ensembles inspired by everyone’s queen of Halloween, Wednesday Addams, and even costumes for your favourite four-legged-friend.

Plus, Spirit Halloween is more than a brand. Since 2006, the company has run Spirit of Children, an organization that assists children and families in hospitals across North America. Hospitals can be unsettling, especially to children, which is why each penny donated goes directly into funding support services, patient resources, toys, craft supplies, and so much more to partner hospitals. Thanks to customers, more than $145 million has been raised to keep the program helping others. Donations for Spirit of Children can be made at any Spirit Halloween location, or on their website during checkout. So when you get your Halloween costume this season, keep in mind this small gesture to do some good in the world.