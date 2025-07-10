This just in, my fellow Bieliebers: Justin Bieber is reportedly dropping a new album this summer — like, really soon this summer. According to the The Hollywood Reporter, the Biebs is dropping the album — apparently titled Swag, if Bieber’s Instagram posts are to be believed — on Friday, July 11 (yes, merely one day after the album was teased). While there is still so much fans don’t know about the album, here is what information has been gathered so far:

On July 10, Bieber himself posted a picture on his Instagram feed featuring a billboard for this new album, with the word “Swag” shown across it. Pop Crave also posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a picture that is now going viral: a billboard with the word “swag” reportedly taken in Reykjavik, Iceland. According to the The Hollywood Reporter, Bieber traveled to Iceland in late April to finalize the project and was able to “vibe out” with a number of musical collaborators by hosting jam sessions with them.

It’s currently unclear if Swag is 100% the name of the album, but the same billboard went up in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 10. Plus, Bieber has posted other photos and videos on Instagram on July 10, many of which show a digital billboard with what may or may not be the album’s tracklist, as it shows what could be the 20 songs on the album, with the word “Swag” once again appearing as well. There is also a post from June 30, showing Bieber in what appears to be a studio working on music. All signs are point to this really being his album announcement.

Justin Bieber’s ‘Swag’ Album Tracklist

The list on this digital billboard include “All I Can Take,” “Daisies,” “Yukon,” “Go Baby,” “Things You Do,” “Butterflies,” “Way It Is,” “First Place,” “Soulful,” “Walking Away,” “Glory Voice Memo,” “Devotion,” “Dadz Love,” “Therapy Session,” “Sweet Spot,” “405,” “Swag,” “Zuma House,” “Too Long,” and “Forgiveness.” If these are indeed song titles like they seem to be, fans are in for what sounds to be an emotional sonic journey.

Justin Bieber’s ‘Swag’ Album Features

According to THR, Bieber’s new album will reportedly include features from Gunna, Sexxy Red, and Cash Cobain.

Bieber hasn’t released an album since March 2021, with Justice. So, regardless of what this new project turns out to be, fans are hype.