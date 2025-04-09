Katy Perry Is Going To Space, & The Internet Is Totally Meme-ing It

You all may either be ecstatic or undeniably worried to know that Katy Perry is gearing up to go into space. Yes, you heard that right. Katy Perry. Is. Going. To. Space. I personally don’t know how to feel, but the social media memes say it all.

On April 14, the queen herself is flying on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket ship on an all-female space mission. She’s being accompanied by other women, Lauren Sanchez, Bezos’ fiancée, talk-show host Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, producer Kerianne Flynn, and NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe. Blue Origin stated that the mission will be the 11th human flight in the New Shepard program, named after astronaut Alan Shepard.

Additionally, this is also the first all-female flight crew since Soviet Valentina Tereshkova’s solo flight back in 1963. It took 19 years after this for another woman to finally venture into space in 1982 with Svetlana Savitskaya and Sally Ride in 1983. I know I can speak for Perry that it is very special to be at the forefront of women making strides in space travel, especially since women expressing interest in the space program earlier on was ultimately shut down. Talk about “For all womankind.”

A Blue Origin press release stated, “Katy is honored to be a part of Blue Origin’s first all-female crew and hopes her journey encourages her daughter and others to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively.” Katy herself is making sure she arrives fashionably. We wouldn’t expect anything less. In an interview with Elle, she noted, “Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the ass in astronaut.” It would be Katy Perry to be the first person to be glammed before going into space. Don’t you worry, there will be a livestream of this launch. You better know that I’m there.

Trust me, other fans will be there. They’re already showing their support all over TikTok. From posts of support to posts that are taking things a little too far, people are posting memes and comments nonstop.

katy perry when she finds out everyone is having final destination-style premonitions about her upcoming space mission pic.twitter.com/e2wAvpstyW — julie james 🐝 ✈️ (@jasonbatehim) April 9, 2025

katy perry really said fuck trying to adapt to the streaming era, i’m gonna be the first pop girl in SPACE, check that! pic.twitter.com/UG7UxNdtX1 — calum (@mrreidperry) February 27, 2025

katy perry really will be feeling like a plastic bag drifting through the wind, when she is in space, due to the lack of gravitational pull. — ernie 😺 (@3rn13_) April 9, 2025

katy perry performing in her sold out space tour pic.twitter.com/NB1dvbLCvt — kanishk (@kaxishk) February 27, 2025

When Katy Perry goes to space we should move the earth so it’s not in the same place when she comes back — Toast (@Themb0flcation) April 9, 2025

I’m going to say what we’re all thinking: what if katy perry gets lost in space — Club Toni (@HarryPhillips15) April 9, 2025

Stay tuned for this crazy event in pop culture — because I will be!