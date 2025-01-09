For my fellow TikTok-obsessed people, the “Raise Your Ya Ya Ya” trend and its virality is no stranger to our FYPs. From “In Da Clurb, We All Fam” to “Then I Go & Spoil It All,” TikTok trends are constantly dominating our feed and before we know it, the next new trend is rising. In this case, the “Raise your ya ya ya” trend quickly dominated many people’s feeds, and you might be wondering why and how this got so viral. Allow me to explain!

The original viral video shows vocal coach, Jodie Langel, teaching a student how to get rid of her vocal crack when singing a line from “I’d Rather Be Me,” from Mean Girls The Musical. To target the vocal crack, Langel temporarily switches the lyrics “raise your right finger” to “raise your ya ya ya” while simultaneously extending her arm in an arc-like way as the “ya ya ya” vocally descends. Immediately when attempting the lyric switch, the student’s vocal crack disappears and with a few more tries, she’s able to flawlessly sing the original lyrics, ridding of the vocal cracks she originally was experiencing.

The video has garnered over 200 million views and reeled in over 20 million likes, starting this new trend as creators have taken it upon themselves to replicate the video in their own ways.

There have even been audio edits of the original sound, which has particularly gained the attention of notable sports teams using itto highlight their athletes plays.

Other than the notable audio remixes, TikTok creators have replicated Langel’s video with their own audio, implementing their voices.

While this trend feels pretty niche, depending on what side of TikTok you’re on, it’s safe to say that creators are raising their own “ya ya ya’s.”