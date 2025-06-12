Here’s Where To Buy Labubu Clothes To Accessorize Your Monster

Pop Mart’s Labubus have a chokehold on the internet, and the virality of them doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. While Labubus have been popular for quite some time, they’ve continued to take TikTok by storm with their newest collection: Big Into Energy. The Labubus in this series come in six different colors, ranging from pink and red to purple, and also boast a rare secret edition, which comes in black and grey hues accessorized with rainbow teeth and nails.

Celebrities like Lisa from BLACKPINK, Simone Biles, and Hailey Bieber have shown their love for Labubus, adding the accessory to their everyday style. What started as a collector’s item has now evolved into a fashion-forward must-have, gaining viral attention across TikTok and Instagram. Fans have decided to turn their interest up a notch by purchasing clothes for their quirky plush monsters — with many styling them to match their own outfits. It’s becoming obvious that Labubus are more than just a collectible. They’re a form of self-expression!

Many Labubu owners have been wondering where exactly they can find outfits and clothes for their furry monsters. While Pop Mart hasn’t released any clothes specifically for Labubus, vendors have already begun making and selling Labubu clothes. Finding clothes for your Labubu shouldn’t be gatekept, so we’ve got you covered with five places you can purchase outfits for your quirky companion.