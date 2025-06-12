Here’s Where To Buy Labubu Clothes To Accessorize Your Monster

Pop Mart’s Labubus have a chokehold on the internet, and the virality of them doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. While Labubus have been popular for quite some time, they’ve continued to take TikTok by storm with their newest collection: Big Into Energy. The Labubus in this series come in six different colors, ranging from pink and red to purple, and also boast a rare secret edition, which comes in black and grey hues accessorized with rainbow teeth and nails.
Celebrities like Lisa from BLACKPINK, Simone Biles, and Hailey Bieber have shown their love for Labubus, adding the accessory to their everyday style. What started as a collector’s item has now evolved into a fashion-forward must-have, gaining viral attention across TikTok and Instagram. Fans have decided to turn their interest up a notch by purchasing clothes for their quirky plush monsters — with many styling them to match their own outfits. It’s becoming obvious that Labubus are more than just a collectible. They’re a form of self-expression!
Many Labubu owners have been wondering where exactly they can find outfits and clothes for their furry monsters. While Pop Mart hasn’t released any clothes specifically for Labubus, vendors have already begun making and selling Labubu clothes. Finding clothes for your Labubu shouldn’t be gatekept, so we’ve got you covered with five places you can purchase outfits for your quirky companion.
- Amazon
-
Wanna shop for your Labubu on a budget? Amazon is the place to go. The online store offers many cute options for Labubu clothes, along with accessories.
- Etsy
-
Etsy is the home of handmade crafts, so the Labubu clothes sold there give more of a custom-made feel! Although many of their clothing options are on the pricier side, this could be a fit if you want your Labubu to be one-of-a-kind. Etsy shops offer luxury-inspired clothing, medical scrubs, bikinis (just in time for the summer) and more for Labubus.
- Lizzie & Friends
-
Lizzie & Friends is a combination of Amazon’s affordable prices and Etsy’s custom-made feel. There are many cute options to choose from, such as designer clothes, cartoon-inspired clothes, and mini shoes and bags.
- AliExpress
-
AliExpress offers many fashionable options for Labubus, including chic outfits, streetwear, preppy fits, jerseys, and accessories to go along with them.
- Dollar Tree
-
Labubu owners are getting creative and saving their money by making clothes themselves. This is a cool alternative if you don’t want to go out of your way to spend a lot of money on a few items of clothing for your fur baby.
It’s safe to say that Prada bucket hats and jumpsuits, Louis Vuitton hats and shirts, and matching sets are in this season for Labubu fashion!
One thing’s for sure: Labubu has claimed the fashion spotlight and fans can’t get enough.