With summer in full swing, it’s officially holiday vacation season. Our Instagram feeds are filled with vacay GRWM videos, friends announcing they’re slamming their laptops shut until further notice, and lively debates over what the color of the summer is (I’ve casted my vote for Hailey Bieber’s Lemontini). But in the midst of all this doomscrolling, I’d venture a guess that the trend dominating your page right now opens with the chorus of Jess Glyne’s “Hold Your Hand” — the Jet2 holiday trend.

Less curated and way more chaotic, the “Nothing Beats A Jet2 Holiday” trend has completely dominated my FYP. The original advertisement, which was initially launched by British airline Jet2 in December 2022, featured a peppy announcer voice declaring, “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday!” with exaggerated enthusiasm over shots of poolside fun and budget-friendly resorts. But when the soundbite was uploaded to TikTok in August 2024, creators quickly took it and ran, using the audio as a backdrop to highlight vacations that are far from picture-perfect. From epic wipeouts on the waves to totally-public falls down airport stairs, the sound has become Gen Z’s favorite way to embrace the messy-yet-memorable side of travel. Because no, nothing beats a Jet2 holiday!

The original intent of the advertisement may have been to provide viewers with a sign to book that summer holiday, but the content creators using it have done the exact opposite. In true Gen Z fashion, creators opted for a more ironic use of the commercial audio, using it as a way to highlight trips gone wrong. Think falling off a water ski, chaotic boat rides, or even an overly-dramatic trip on the sidewalk. Jet2 itself even hopped on the trend, using the audio to market their holiday deals once again. Super meta, if you ask me.

@kayla.g21 NOTHING beats a jet 2 holiday 😎 wakeboarding actually was fun once I got past the learning curve lol ♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧

Gen Z’s ability to find humor in even the most chaotic of situations will never fail to amaze (or entertain) me. So if you have any epic fails, messy moments, or simply a funny experience from your summer vacation that you want to share with the internet, this is the trend for you. After all, there really is nothing better than a Jet2 holiday.