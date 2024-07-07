5 Weight-Neutral Fitness Trackers To Use On Your Movement Journey

Bestie, forget about the numbers and the countdown to your “hot girl summer” because it’s already here, and you’re already killing it. ICYMI, fitness isn’t about fitting into a certain size or shape — it’s about feeling strong, confident, and empowered. So, it’s time to change the game and track fitness in a whole new way with these weight-neutral workout journals that you can pride yourself on.

Consider this your reminder that movement is not a destination — it’s all about embracing your unique journey every step of the way. Did you conquer a new yoga pose? Crush a personal best in your morning run? Or simply find joy in moving your body? Every milestone matters, both physically and mentally. When you focus on feeling good, the rest falls into place naturally, especially with some great guidance to help along the way.

These five weight-neutral workout journals and fitness trackers seriously prioritize holistic health, focusing on how you feel rather than how much you weigh or how many inches you’ve lost. Instead of weight and measurement pages, these journals encourage you to log your workouts, track your mood, and celebrate your achievements, big or small.