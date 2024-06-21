Flow It Out With These 10 Yoga Poses For Beginners

International Yoga Day, celebrated every June 21, brings together people from all corners of the globe in a beautiful celebration of holistic wellness and inner harmony. It’s not just about striking a pose — it’s a global movement towards self-discovery, self-care, and self-love. International Yoga Day is a day where we remind ourselves to slow down, to be present, and absolutely honor our bodies and minds through the ancient art of yoga.

And hey, college life can be seriously stressful. Between classes, assignments, working, and socializing, on top of everything else, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But that’s where yoga comes in. It’s like a reset button for your mind and body, and now is the perfect time to tap into that sense of calm and strength anytime, anywhere, with just the click of a button. Whether you’re looking to start your day with a burst of energy, unwind after a long study session, or simply find a moment of peace in the midst of chaos, there’s a flow out there for you.

With these roughly 10 to 30-minute yoga pose tutorials on YouTube, filled with gentle stretches to power-packed sequences, these videos cater to every mood and need. So why not give it a try? Roll out your mat, hit play, and strike a pose with these 10 beginner yoga poses, from YouTube.

Bow The bow pose, aka the Dhanurasana, is a back-bending yoga posture that resembles an archer’s bow. This pose combines both the backbend and the chest-opening elements, providing a deep stretch for the entire front body. And as you bend and stretch, it’s not just your body that’s transformed — it’s your spirit too. It is a fantastic yoga move that strengthens and tones the core, back, and leg muscles, which can be especially helpful for those long hours spent studying or sitting at your desk. Bridge The bridge pose, or Setu Bandhasana, is like building a bridge to your inner strength and confidence. Start by lying on your back with your knees bent and feet planted firmly on the ground, just hip-width apart. As you lift your hips towards the sky, feel the power surging through your body, keeping your shoulders and head grounded. This graceful pose not only tones your back, glutes, and legs but also opens up your chest, neck, and spine, inviting a sense of freedom and ease. Cat/Cow This fundamental flow is perfect not only for warming up the spine but also to bringing an awareness to your breathing. This flow consists of two poses: Cat Pose (Marjaryasana) and Cow Pose (Bitilasana). Get on all fours and let’s dance with our spine. In the “cat” pose, channel your inner feline and round that back like you’re ready to conquer the world. Then, in the “cow” pose, imagine yourself as chill as a cow on a sunny day, arching that back with blissful ease. Child’s Pose Child’s Pose, known as “Balasana” in Sanskrit, is a cornerstone yoga posture used for a moment of relaxation during a yoga practice. It involves sitting back on your heels, with knees apart, and lowering your torso forward, resting your forehead on the ground with arms stretched out in front or alongside the body. This gentle resting pose also promotes a sense of calm and centeredness, much like a baby curling up in a crib. Cobra The Cobra Pose, also known as Bhujangasana, is an absolute must-try. It involves lying on your stomach, feeling totally zen, and then you lift your chest gracefully off the ground while keeping your pelvis and legs engaged. It’s also about strengthening your spine, opening up that chest, and giving those shoulders, abdomen, and lungs a good stretch. So next time you’re feeling like you need a bit of a shake-off, why not slither into the Cobra Pose? Downward Dog This paw-some downward dog, or Adho Mukha Svanasana, yoga move forms a cute inverted V-shape, perfect for stretching out those muscles and finding your zen. As you lift those hips up high from your hands, feel the stretch ripple through your arms, shoulders, back, and legs, leaving you feeling strong, flexible, and totally chillaxed from head to tail. Extended Triangle Ever heard of the Utthita Trikonasana AKA the Extended Triangle Pose? It’s an ultimate power yoga move that not only stretches and strengthens your legs, hips, and torso but also exudes sharp confidence. Imagine extending one arm in one direction while the other arm reaches out in the opposite direction, creating a sleek triangle with your body. It’s not just a pose — it’s a statement of strength. Lotus The Lotus Pose, or Padmasana, is a seated yoga stance where you gracefully intertwine your legs, placing each foot on the opposite thigh, like a serene floral arrangement. It’s not just about stretching those stems, it’s a meditative masterpiece, believed to cultivate tranquility and focus by grounding both body and mind. So, bloom into inner peace and pedal through the chaos with this calming pose. Shoulder Stand Want to feel empowered and centered? Embrace the beauty of Sarvangasana, or the shoulder stand, in your yoga practice. Picture this: you’re lying on your back, gracefully lifting your legs and lower body towards the sky, while your hands provide gentle support to your back. This stunning inversion not only boosts circulation but also tones those shoulders, neck, and core muscles, leaving you feeling strong and serene. Warrior Get ready to unleash your inner goddess with the Warrior Pose, also known as Virabhadrasana! This classic yoga move is all about tapping into your inner strength, focus, and determination. It involves standing tall with legs apart, one foot forward and the other turned outward, while extending arms parallel to the ground, embodying the graceful yet powerful stance of a true fighter.

