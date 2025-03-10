5 St. Patrick’s Day Sex Positions To Try (If You’re Feeling Lucky)

Feeling lucky? I’m sure we’re all ready to ditch the watery green beer and sweaty, overpacked bars. And this St. Patrick’s Day, skip the lukewarm Guinness and go straight for the real fun — getting sham-rocked in all the right ways. It’s that glorious time of year when wearing green is a must, bad decisions are temporary, and any questionable hookup can be chalked up to “the luck of the Irish.” So why stop at just a few pints when you can celebrate the holiday below the belt with some St. Patrick’s Day sex positions sure to take you over the rainbow.

Forget chasing rainbows (unless that’s your thing), we’re getting lucky in ways that actually count. Whether you’re trying to spice things up with your long-time four-leaf lover or impress that hottie you just met over a round of Irish Car Bombs, I’ve got five golden sex positions that’ll have you feeling like you found the real pot of gold.

From a St. Patty’s twist on 69 (because kissing the Blarney Stone isn’t the only way to get blessed with a gifted tongue) to the high-energy Irish Jig (think more bounce than a leprechaun on an espresso bender), these positions will deliver pot-of-pleasure levels of fun. So grab your sexiest green ‘fit, throw on some Irish tunes, and prepare for a night of legendary satisfaction.

Kiss Me, I’m Irish They say kissing the Blarney Stone gives you the gift of gab, but we think this version is way more fun — and let’s be honest, a lot wetter. One partner lies on their back while the other climbs on top, facing the opposite direction so that both of you are perfectly aligned for mutual pleasure. Classic 69, but with a little extra enthusiasm: tongues out, luck in, and no four-leaf clover required. And remember to go all in. This is the kind of “blessing” that demands full commitment, so “kiss” like you mean it. Bottoms Up This flatiron position is perfect for when you want to take things to the next level. Bottom line? The receiver lies face down on the bed with legs stretched out and their butt slightly raised. The giver lies on top, entering from behind, and let’s just say, fully sinking into that pot of gold (you know the one—or maybe two). A pillow under the receiver’s hips adds extra lift and depth for a deeper connection. It’s like the Irish Car Bomb drink, but way sexier. It starts with a bang and builds into a creamy, delightful finish. Leprechaun’s Lap Dance Start with a sexy striptease (bonus points for something green, then straddle your partner as they sit comfortably in a sturdy chair or on the edge of the bed. Take charge as the receiver and show off your best moves because while these hips weren’t made for the pub dance floor, they will be unforgettable in the bedroom. Now for the real magic: The giving partner sits on the edge of the bed while the receiver hops on, facing away. Lean back into your partner as they hold you close, creating that perfect body-to-body connection. It’s an intimate, full-contact move — feeling like a lucky charm while you ride them to the end of the rainbow. The Irish Jig Think of this as an Irish stepdance, but with a lot more thrusting and a lot less twirling. The receiver stands tall on one foot, like in the ballet dancer position, and wraps one leg around the giver’s waist, while the giver offers some much-needed support. The standing partner lifts the leg, allowing for deeper penetration. This position’s all about rhythmic thrusting that’ll have you both dancing your way straight to satisfaction. It’s like a jig, but with a lot more bounce and way less grace. The Rainbow No need to chase one when you can become one. For this golden arch position, the receiving partner leans back into a bridge-like arch, supported by their hands or a pillow, creating a perfect curve for deeper penetration. The giving partner sits with legs straight, and the receiver sits on top, knees bent and resting on the giver’s thighs. Then, both of you lean back, creating a full rainbow of pleasure. This is your golden ticket straight to pleasure-town.

With these five St. Patty’s Day sex positions in mind, you definitely won’t need to Irish goodbye when the night’s over. Whether you’re in it for a lucky hookup or looking to find the pot of gold in a long-term fling, sláinte, you filthy animals.